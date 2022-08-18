It was a second day of fiery roadblocks in Claxton Bay yesterday, following last Friday’s announcement of the six-month ban on scrap and old metal exports.
Scrap iron dealers blocked several points along the Southern Main Road and Cedar Hill Road on Tuesday.
They said they were under “pain and pressure”, and that they had mortgages and rent to pay, and books to purchase for their children to attend school next month.
They also held placards which read “Free Ironman” and “Iron is life”, as they described their industry as one from which several people benefit, including those from whom they buy items. The protest caused traffic gridlock on both days.
Yesterday morning’s roadblock led to traffic backing up on the Solomon Hochoy Highway as, in an effort to avoid the burning debris, people opted to use this route. Roadblocks continued in the afternoon.
Police officers were on hand on both days to clear the debris, but while this was done other areas were subsequently blocked.
The scrap iron dealers were expected to have a meeting yesterday with the Member of Parliament for the area, David Lee.
Attorney General Reginald Armour this week said national security infrastructure in the public utilities is being undermined by theft of copper, ferrous and non-ferrous metals “which are the blood of our infrastructure that provides electricity and communication”.
Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh yesterday condemned the Government’s decision to impose the ban.
In a release he said, “This Government continues to kill jobs, kill industries, kill sectors and take away the bread and butter of people in this country.
“Placing a ban on exports will compromise the well-being of the industry, which provides an income in these hard economic times for families trying to get by,” he said.
He said the issue is the criminal elements within the industry, in terms of those vandalising and stealing scrap iron, and those who purchase and re-sell the ill-gotten goods.
Indarsingh said, “The Government’s therefore penalising an entire industry and the families who depend on this industry because of its ongoing failure to deal with theft.”
He said a United National Congress government would have had dialogue with the industry, the various public utilities and the police to create a cohesive plan targeting the miscreants, rather than punish the masses.
He called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to do the same.