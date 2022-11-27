Second defeat for Nunez-Tesheira in election challenge

Surviving the terror of the pipeline which claimed the lives of four of his col­leagues was one battle Christopher Boodram fought.

Struggling to survive outside in a world filled with financial pain and mental ­anguish is another.

Boodram, the lone diving survivor, has issued an appeal for Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd to assist him and the families of the deceased divers.

In an interview with the Sunday Express last Friday, Boodram said his family is facing immense financial hardship, as he has not been able to work since the diving tra­gedy on February 25.