Second defeat for Nunez-Tesheira in election challenge

Candidate for political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Karen Nunez-Tesheira has suffered a second defeat in her challenge against the party’s internal election taking place over a three-day period, which began yesterday.
On Friday night, a three-judge panel comprising Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson dismissed the appeal brought by Nunez-Tesheira against the decision of High Court Justice Devindra Rampersad that was delivered on Wednesday.
The judge had dismissed an application for interim relief as Nunez-Tesheira sought to have the election temporarily postponed.
But in their ruling on Friday night, the panel said they could find no fault with the judge’s findings.
“The judge considered all the issues and thoroughly applied the law. We can’t say he came to any decision that was plainly wrong. Instead, we can say that he was plainly right. The way he considered the evidence was impeccable,” said Justice Bereaux, who delivered the ruling at 9.25 p.m.
The election is set to continue today, as well as on December 4, with voting taking take place in all 41 constituencies.
Nunez-Tesheira was contending that the new arrangement for the election was unconstitutional and unlawful and, therefore, she was seeking to have the court temporarily prevent it from taking place.
She contended that under Section 18(1) of the party’s constitution, it was clearly stated that the election had to take place on just one day.
Nunez-Tesheira, along with two other claimants—Ken Butcher and Bishop Victor Phillip—brought the application for injunctive relief last week. On Wednesday, however, Justice Rampersad dismissed it, and cleared the way for the election to take place.
Butcher is vying for the position of chairman of the party under Nunez-Tesheira’s slate, while Phillip is contesting for election officer.
But while the judge dismissed the injunctive relief application, he also found there was a serious issue to be tried in the substantive action—that is, whether the election was actually allowed to take place over the three-day period.