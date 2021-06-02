Second dose a month earlier

PEOPLE who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in April will now be administered their second dose almost a month ahead of schedule, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said yesterday.
Speaking at the virtual Covid-19 press conference, Parasram said the Ministry of Health has decided on a policy shift based on Trinidad and Tobago’s epidemiological status, which at this time is reflecting a high level of infections.
He noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had first recommended that eight to 12 weeks be allowed to elapse between doses, while the vaccine manufacturer had said four weeks.
This looked at the epidemiological status of a country in terms of the number of people infected.
While a 12-week lapse would have given a “slightly better effect, at least on paper”, Parasram said by bringing first-dosers down to eight weeks, the country would benefit from a much larger group of people having had their two vaccines almost a month ahead of schedule.
Parasram said at this point in time and in lieu of the epidemiological situation in the country, the benefits of this shift in policy “far outweigh” waiting an additional month to administer second doses.
People who have already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should look out for contact from their regional health authorities for updates on the location, date and time for their second doses, he said.
The ministry’s first public vaccination launch began on April 6, with 33,600 AstraZeneca vials that arrived via the COVAX facility.
Those vials presented with extra doses, allowing the ministry to inoculate more people than anticipated at the time.
There was some anxiety over the announcement, with some concerns reflected on Facebook yesterday.
People who posted said they were concerned about the efficacy of the system in place and whether they would actually be contacted.
Positive cases moved up
People who tested positive for Covid-19, either prior to any vaccination or after receiving a first dose, will also now be eligible for full vaccination three months earlier than previously recommended.
This was also part of a shift in policy from the ministry and was based on recommendations by the WHO, Parasram said.
A Covid-19 vaccine may now be administered three months after recovery, he said, stating that “our national policy is to have it three months after infection and not six months as it was before.
“So if you had your first dose, you get infected, you wait three months post-infection. If you have no doses and get infected, you wait three months post-infection as well,” Parasram clarified.
This means that anyone whose test was positive and presented with a negative result three months on is eligible.
In his epidemiological update for the country, Parasram noted that while the virus was present across T&T, the small district of St George Central was presenting with the largest number of cases at a 19.5 per cent rate.
Positive people who were symptomatic and those who were asymptomatic were almost equal in number but Parasram noted a “dip” in infections among people with diabetes.
Noting the deadly correlation between comorbidities and Covid-19, including for diabetes, he said this was “a good sign” and pointed to the country’s immunisation strategy of prioritising those with non-communicable diseases and people over the age of 60.
The CMO said, however, that a watch was being kept on people with asthma, where cases were going up.
He later confirmed, in responding to questions from reporters, that the only known Covid-19 variant present in neighbouring Venezuela at this time was the P1 Covid-19 (Brazilian variant), which is known to be present in T&T.
He said the measures to fight the virus and its variants were the same, in terms of physical distancing, mask-wearing and sanitising among the established protocols.