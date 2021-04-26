Second round of vaccine doses begin June 7

The first round of vaccinations is winding down, and second doses are starting in June.
During the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Technical Director of Epidemiology Dr Avery Hinds announced that the tens of thousands of people (41,549 as at yesterday’s 4 p.m. update) who received their first AstraZeneca vaccine will begin receiving their second dose come June 7.
Hinds said: “We are beginning to wind down that first batch of vaccine distributions, bearing in mind and taking note that those who have confirmed appointments already for vaccines this week will still get accommodated. So the second round of vaccinations is due to begin on June 7.
“That is, the individuals who have already been vaccinated that will be scheduled to come back for their second dose of the vaccine to complete that vaccination process and we do want to encourage all those who would have received their first dose to make sure to present themselves as scheduled for their second dose so that you can complete the vaccination coverage and receive full benefit of having been vaccinated.”
Hinds explained that the 41,549 vaccines were possible because the ministry had in excess of the 75,600 doses at its disposal. He said the initial receipt of the first tranche of 33,600 of the COVAX vaccines meant that half that number should have been vaccinated.
However, with the additional 40,000 vaccines donated by India and the 2,000 from Barbados that came first, the country ended up with 75,600 doses.
As a result, the target number of people to be vaccinated was extended.
Then the ministry found there were additional volumes within the vials of the vaccine doses received and as such it was used instead of being wasted so additional people have since been vaccinated than the original intended number.
Hinds reassured, however, that half the amount of the first tranche of vaccines received are already in reserve.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the recommended dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccine is two doses given intramuscularly with an interval of eight to 12 weeks.
Despite not revealing the expiration dates of the vaccines, Hinds said the date someone gets their second dose will be limited by the point at which the expiration date comes up and a number of other things.
He added that some persons will receive their second dose later than others but none should exceed the 12-week mark.
During phase one of the vaccine roll-out, healthcare workers regardless of age, elderly persons in long stay homes and persons over the age of 60 with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) were eligible to receive the vaccine.
In phase two, which began April 17, Members of Parliament, frontline workers including police officers, and members of the media, local government practitioners, members of the Judiciary and parliamentary staff were also eligible to get vaccinated.
The ministry said since the vaccine rollout began, no adverse events or deaths linked to the vaccine have been recorded.