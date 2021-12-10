Second teen dies of Covid this week

Another teenager has died of Covid-19.
The Ministry of Health reported the death of a teenage girl in its daily Covid-19 update yesterday. The teen was one of 25 deaths recorded yesterday, and was the second teenager to die of the virus this week.
In addition to the teen, the ministry reported the deaths of ten elderly men, four elderly women, five middle-aged men and five middle-aged women,
One of the deaths, that of a 62-year-old man, occurred in Tobago.
The ministry said 15 of the patients had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, obesity, rickets and a history of strokes.
Four people had one comorbidity, either diabetes, hypertension or Parkinson’s disease.
Six patients had no known comorbidity.
Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,361.
Tobago has reported 141 deaths to date.
The ministry also announced an additional 898 positive cases yesterday.
This is the second-highest number of confirmed cases reported in a single day after December 3, which saw 984 cases reported.
The ministry said the 898 new cases were from samples taken between December 7 to December 9.
This brings total active positive cases to 13,866 and the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 79,237.
Tobago now has 975 active cases.
Hospital occupancy decreased to below 500 for the first time since November 18.
The ministry said there are now 495 people hospitalised.
Of the 86 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 17 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 24 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
Five patients are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
Recovered patients have now increased to 63,010, with 77 people released from hospital yesterday and another 626 recovered community cases.
A total of 12,314 people are in home self-isolation.
Vaccination
To date, 652,020 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime while 45,625 were immunised with a single-dose regime.
The ministry said 38,721 people have accessed an additional primary dose and 653,977 people are fully vaccinated.