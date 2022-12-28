‘Secret deal’ goes sour

IT was undoubtedly one of the most shocking and controversial issues of 2022.
It involved a British lawyer who turned State witness in criminal proceedings and, then, State enemy.
It also involved what many deemed to be a “secret deal” between the lawyer and former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi that eventually went sour.
Now, King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson is seeking compensation from the State to the tune of tens of millions of dollars because of an alleged breach of the 2017 indemnity agreement between him and the ex-AG.
His role, based on the agreement, was to give testimony against two former politicians—Anand Ramlogan, SC, and attorney Gerald Ramdeen—on allegations of corruption.
Nelson’s evidence was to be the State’s main ammunition in an attempt to convict the two in proceedings that were brought following the alleged unearthing of what was said to be a legal fees kickback scheme.
That scheme allegedly took place while the People’s Partnership administration was in government between 2010 and 2015.
The alleged scheme was that Nelson would be awarded a number State briefs by Ramlogan while Ramlogan was this country’s attorney general and, in exchange for doing so, Nelson would repay portions of the money to Ramlogan as “gifts”.
Ramdeen allegedly acted as an intermediary to facilitate the payments.
In exchange of what was to be his testimony, the State, through the Office of the Attorney General, agreed to pay Nelson’s legal fees at both local and international jurisdictions. Further, it was agreed that no civil proceedings would be taken against him and that a recommendation would also be made to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, that he would face no criminal proceedings.
In 2019, however, Nelson was charged and pleaded guilty to three charges of conspiring with Ramlogan and Ramdeen with regard to the alleged kickbacks.
In March 2020 he was sentenced and ordered by then-High Court judge Malcolm Holdip to pay a fine of $2.25 million. While he was ordered to pay the fine in monthly instalments over the next year, Nelson was also allowed to return to England where he currently resides.
To date, the fine has not been paid even though the initial deadline set by the judge has since passed.
This was because of extensions of time given by Chief Justice Ivor Archie for the paying of fine due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Express understands that Nelson now has until January 30 next year to pay.
Anxious consideration
All the while, Ramlogan and Ramdeen, who were also charged in 2019, had their preliminary enquiry pending before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle in the Port of Spain Court.
There had been multiple adjournments of the enquiry as attorneys for both the accused and the State continued to hold discussions in preparation of the start of the enquiry.
But on the afternoon of October 10, 2022, Gaspard informed the Chief Magistrate that his office had taken the decision to discontinue the prosecution against the two.
That decision, he said, was made following “anxious consideration to this matter and the proper way forward”.
The reason for the discontinuance, he pointed out, was the unwillingness of Nelson to give evidence against the accused “at this time.”
While Gaspard said Nelson had not altogether refused to testify, he indicated to the State via his attorneys in London that he would only be willing to do so following the conclusion of his civil claim against the State.
“The State has gathered all of its evidence in this case and this case depends to a very, very, large extent on the evidence of Vincent Nelson.
“I am informed by Mr Nelson, through his London attorneys, that while indicating his willingness to give evidence in this matter, he has categorically stated he is not willing to do so until the conclusion of a related civil claim case he has against the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
But while his office had taken the decision to discontinue the case, the DPP pointed out his office was retaining its option to review the case when the civil proceedings have concluded and that charges may be reinstated.
“Suffice it to say, as this court will be well aware that the primary factor that the State must consider is whether there is a fair prospect of conviction and at this stage, having regard that those civil proceedings, may raise germane issues which may attend upon the credibility and reliability of Mr Nelson. The State at this stage is saying that we are discontinuing the case against the defendants,” said Gaspard.
Gaspard went on to add that the State currently had no power to compel Nelson to give evidence or extradite or use provisions of the Mutual Agreement Assistance Act with the United Kingdom to secure his attendance to testify.
“The State has considered whether it could have applied to have his evidence read but the State does not consider it appropriate or fair to do so.
“The State is of the view it would be unfair to leave this case against these defendants in limbo pending the outcome of the civil claim when there is no date for its conclusion,” he said.
That same day current Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, issued a media release saying he was “stunned and surprised” by the decision of the DPP to discontinue the prosecutions.
Armour said the discontinuance was also surprising having regard to the fact that Nelson had entered into a separate plea agreement with the DPP to give evidence against the two in exchange for a recommendation by the Director to the High Court that Nelson be given a non-custodial sentence.
“Mr Nelson has not, to date, recanted any admission of wrongdoing he made in the criminal proceedings. As Attorney General I wish to assure the people of this country that I will consider every available avenue to protect the public’s interests, including (but not limited to) civil proceedings to recover any possible proceeds of the crimes allegedly committed by Messrs Ramlogan and Ramdeen and disciplinary proceedings before the Disciplinary Committee of the legal profession,” Armour had stated.
He went on to add that he would be “taking the advice of eminent local and foreign Senior and King’s Counsel to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Fire Faris
The brewing imbroglio led to some, including Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, calling for Al-Rawi to be fired.
Calls were also made for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to say whether he had any knowledge of the “secret deal” Al-Rawi had with Nelson.
The agreement was condemned “in the strongest possible terms” by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) headed by Senior Counsel Israel Khan, as well as the Southern Assembly of Lawyers.
It was also pointed out by some attorneys that the Office of the Attorney General had no role to play in the prosecution of defendants in criminal matters and that this was solely up to the DPP’s Office.
Documents that eventually came to light revealed that the DPP was made aware of the indemnity deal after it was struck but disassociated himself and by extension his office from it.
Two days after Ramlogan and Ramdeen were allowed to walk free, Al-Rawi called a virtual media conference.
While he admitted there was an agreement between himself and Nelson, he pointed fingers at Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes and Gilbert Peterson, who he said were the ones who advised that the deal be struck.
“I did not advise myself,” he had stated.
Al-Rawi, who is now Minister of Rural Development, said after the PNM came into office in 2015, it realised that $636 million in legal fees was spent under Ramlogan’s watch and because the new Government was “concerned” it began “digging for answers.”
“Arising out of that expenditure, Mr Vincent Nelson gave a notarised statement on October 26, 2017, and in that notarised statement he gave particulars of conspiracy to defraud the public.
Mr Nelson’s notarised statement specifically said that Mr Ramlogan and Mr Ramdeen were the beneficiaries of corruption, that he gave bribes to Mr Ramlogan via Mr Ramdeen in a fictitious arrangement.
“He gave full particulars, he provided the evidence, he provided the bank statements, he provided the wire transfer information,” said Al-Rawi.
It was then the minister said that he retained the services of Mendes and Peterson, who advised the AG’s Office there was an obligation upon him to bring wrong-doing of such a nature to the attention of the authorities.
“Senior Counsel Mr Mendes specifically settled a written indemnity agreement that he advised the State to enter into and under that written indemnity agreement, the specific context was that the notarised statement and the evidence of wrongdoing will be given to the Director of Public Prosecutions and to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau,” Al-Rawi stated.
He went on to add that the claim brought against the State by Nelson was currently pending before the High Court and claimed that it was “sealed” based on Nelson’s own request.
Therefore, he was unable to say much more on the matter.
But just days later, Nelson’s attorneys made an application before the presiding judge Justice Jacqueline Wilson that the claim be unsealed. The application was resisted by attorneys for the AG’s Office.
Nelson’s statement in the $100 million claim has since been unsealed.
In it he made several claims, including that Government was not to share his notarised statement with the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) but this was breached when Government Minister Stuart Young did so anyway.
His claim also gave details of all the dealings that took place dating back to 2016, and the deals made for him to give evidence against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
He stated that Al-Rawi, by way of the indemnity agreement, undertook that he would not be prosecuted and that all his legal expenses would be taken care of by the State.
The claim stated there were also several other breaches of the indemnity agreement.
Some of these alleged breaches were:
1. Clause 4 of the indemnity agreement states that the AG undertakes to recommend to the DPP that no criminal proceedings be taken against Nelson but was breached as Al-Rawi imposed a pre-condition on Nelson which he had to fulfil prior to a recommendation being made.
2. The former AG’s external attorney Dharmendra Punawasee indicated to Nelson in a November 5, 2018, letter that he was instructed that Nelson was to make a “self-incriminating” statement to the NCA/Crown Prosecution Service of the UK which could be utilised by the prosecuting authorities in T&T, and that Nelson undertook to give evidence in T&T in accordance with that self-incriminating evidence and the notarised statement.
3. On November 20, 2018, Nelson’s T&T attorney (Roger Kawalsingh) spoke to Al-Rawi on the phone and informed him that Nelson cooperating with the NCA/CPS would result in him being prosecuted in the UK.
4. The claim stated that Al-Rawi’s actions “pressurised” Nelson into making further “self-incriminating” statements to give as evidence against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
His affidavit went on to add that Nelson’s attorney met with Al-Rawi at his home.
“On 24th November, 2018, the Claimant’s T&T attorney met with Al-Rawi at the latter’s house.” It added that Al-Rawi was informed that due to disclosure of the notarised statement to the NCA, Nelson was being treated as a “suspect” under the Bribery Act and likely to be prosecuted and imprisoned in the UK.
“It was emphasised to Al-Rawi that such a prosecution would not be beneficial to him (Al-Rawi) and Nelson would not give any evidence in the UK or T&T against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
The claim stated that Al-Rawi told Nelson’s attorney that the only option open to him to secure Nelson’s evidence was get the NCA to cede its investigation into Nelson and, upon this, Al-Rawi would recommend to the DPP that Nelson be prosecuted in T&T and that there be a recommendation to the court that there be no imprisonment of Nelson if he gave evidence against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
A new date for the hearing of the claim has not yet been set by the court.