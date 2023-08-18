Secretary Hackett and THA employee charged in audio case

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett and employee Kevon McKenna have been charged with failing to obey a court order to disclose any information about an audio recording being investigated by police.
Hackett and McKenna did not appear before the court yesterday but were instead represented by their attorneys, in the latest development in the ongoing “audiogate” issue.
Hackett was represented by attorney Christlyn Moore while McKenna was represented by Wayne Sturge and Mario Merritt.
Hackett and McKenna were charged in relation to an audio recording being investigated by police, which featured THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
McKenna is former deputy chairman of the Tobago Forwards.
The charges were confirmed to the Express yesterday by acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Curt Simon.
He said Hackett’s lawyers last Saturday obtained a stay in her criminal matter in the Civil Court, with the matter to be heard again at the Tobago Magistrates’ Court.
McKenna, who was also charged with failure to disclose pertinent information to police, had his matter adjourned to today when he is expected to appear before Justice Margaret Mohammed.
Both Hackett and McKenna were charged by members of the White-Collar Crime Unit.
No collusion
Simon yesterday again denied any “collusion” between police and Government officials to remove any person from the office of the THA.
During a media conference at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, Simon also noted that Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher last month also denied any Police Service collusion on the issue of the controversial recording.
Simon said the police had recognised that some statements circulating on social and traditional media about the investigation into the recording would be of some concern to the public.
He said he had noted that the term “whistle-blower” was being used in some statements, but he would refrain from the term.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service wishes to “continually deny and refute these allegations” and further, the investigation into the matter remains ongoing, he said.
However, the TTPS is also looking to “widen the net” of the investigation, he said.
Simon said investigations included analysis of statements, verification of the veracity of the content and the originality of the source.
He said there has been no motivation by the Government or any other public entity to conduct the investigation.
The TTPS is ethical and is conducting the investigation in a lawful manner, Simon said, adding that the police were there to “secure the public”.