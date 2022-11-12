Secure your weapons properly, Jacob urges FUL holders

McDonald Jacob

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob 

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

HOLDERS of Firearm Users Licences (FULs) are being asked to properly secure their weapons to avoid them from falling into the hands of criminal elements.

This reminder came from acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob during an interview with the Express on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said in the Senate that legal firearms were emerging as a problem in Trinidad and Tobago. He noted that he had been told by Jacob that 108 firearms had been reported stolen or missing, and are believed to be in circulation among the criminal elements.

Four of those firearms, Hinds said, had even been linked to murders. Jacob confirmed these numbers but noted that as of Wednesday 18 of those 108 firearms had been recovered.

“This leaves an estimated 90 firearms still unaccounted for. And in a time where citizens are facing home invasions and robberies being committed by armed suspects, it creates a situation of concern. There already exists a situation of illegal firearms in this country, so having it being compounded by the use of legal firearms lost or stolen in crimes... it adds a further layer of disquietude,” Jacob said.

He added that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was expected to run an official empowerment programme for FUL holders to train them on firearm etiquette. “There are persons who feel the need to show off their legal firearms, or to announce it to the world by posting it on social media. While that is your right, it also makes you a target. Because now persons know that you have a firearm they can potentially access, despite the risk to themselves. And it is compounded when one persons can have five, ten, 17, 23, or 27 firearms. What is the position when one such home is robbed? And suspects now have access to a cache of weapons? This is part of the reason I have been very open about my concerns with some persons having multiple variations on their FULs,” Jacob said.

The training will be open not only to individual FUL holders, but will be accessible to security companies, and even members of the TTPS. The goal is to ensure that legal weapons are properly secured, even when people are not at home, or are en route to other locations.

This is why the training is important. To remind FUL holders of the immense responsibility they have,” Jacob said.

