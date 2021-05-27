Security officer, cop die from virus

The deaths of a police officer and a security officer have brought Tobago’s Covid death toll to ten.
Haile Miller, 38, who worked at the ANR Robinson International Airport, died from Covid-19 on Wednesday, while PC Daniel died at the Scarborough General Hospital yesterday afternoon.
The deaths of Miller and Daniel bring the toll to four for this week in Tobago.
In a statement yesterday, the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) offered condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Estate Constable Miller, “one of our hard-working and dedicated security officers at the ANR Robinson International Airport. Mr Miller, who began his employment at the Authority in 2007, unfortunately passed away on Wednesday”.
His sister, Halima Miller, told the Express yesterday she wished her brother’s death was a dream from which she could wake up. “I will miss him dearly. I was looking out the window and saying just now his vehicle would drive down and he would come out and make his jokes. It is a difficult experience to deal with,” Miller said.
She said her brother fell ill two weeks ago, but gave the impression he had the common cold. She said he was also diabetic and was not taking his medication. “He was diabetic, he went into a diabetic coma because when they checked, his levels was about 650, which is sky-high,” she said.
Haile Miller was taken to hospital on Wednesday, but it was too late. He died at hospital, and was buried yesterday afternoon.
According to the update provided by the Division of Health in Tobago yesterday, 19 more people tested positive for the virus on the island. Tobago currently has 143 active cases of the virus.
At Tobago’s weekly Covid-19 summary at yesterday’s news conference, hosted by the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly, Dr Anthony Thompson of Tobago’s County Medical Office of Health said the island’s seven-day Covid-19 average has risen to 12.7 cases per day.
At last week’s news conference, the average stood at nine cases per day, he noted.
On Tuesday, Tobago recorded 42 positive cases, the highest single-day figure since the start of the pandemic.
Asked if this was something Tobago can expect to see more of, Thompson said it was difficult to predict with perfect accuracy what will happen in the course of an outbreak.
However, he noted that based on statistical models, over the next four weeks the number of new cases of the virus in Tobago will rise every week.
He said at week 14 cases will peak at 166 new cases, then will start to decline and will get back down to single digits by week 27.
Covid-positive mom
Meanwhile, a pregnant woman in Tobago underwent an emergency Caesarean section at the Scarborough General Hospital, and it was only after she was discharged it was realised she was Covid-19 positive.
Medical Chief of staff at the Scarborough General Hospital Dr Victor Wheeler confirmed the incident during yesterday’s Covid-19 news conference hosted by the Division of Health.
“That is mainly the reason why the hospital has adopted the policy of deferring clinics, reducing elective surgeries. There is a rising incidence of Covid on the island, so it is inevitable that persons may come to the institution who unknowingly may have Covid.
“The policy of the hospital is for all the healthcare workers when dealing with patients is to assume that they are all Covid-positive and by assuming that, you wear your PPE (personal protective equipment) when you are treating, managing, investigating any patient, just in the unlikely event that you are dealing with a patient who you don’t know may have Covid,” he said in response to a question from the media on the issue.
Ask if any special procedures were in place for the baby of a Covid-19 maternity patient, Wheeler explained:
“Any Covid-positive mother who gives birth is observed. However, we have a facility up at the old hospital where we’ve kept children, and if we do have any mother or baby who is positive, that is the place where they will be admitted and treated.”