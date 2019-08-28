Last week Public Services Association (PSA) leader told Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to “shut your stink mouth” after Rowley criticised the work ethic of public servants.
This week it seems Duke’s very mouth has landed him in trouble with the law, as he is in police custody, being investigated for something he may have said last November that could be in contravention of the sedition laws of this country.
On Monday, police searched Duke’s One Woodbrook Place home and the PSA’s headquarters in Port of Spain. Duke was subsequently taken into police custody and his personal cellphone was seized.
He was then hospitalised at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, under police guard, after complaining of feeling unwell.
This is the second time this year the police have taken action with respect to possible breaches of the Sedition Act.
In April, the police searched Radio and TV Jaagriti Tunapuna premises after secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Sat Maharaj made contentious comments with respect to Tobagonians on his Strikes Back programme on April 15.