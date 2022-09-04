Seek legal aid.
This was the advice lone survivor of the Paria diving tragedy and relatives of two of the four deceased divers were given when they requested funding to hire their own legal counsel to represent them and obtain independent experts in preparation for the commission of enquiry scheduled to start this Wednesday.
This means when the commission begins its investigations, there will be a battery of lawyers present—Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, for the commission, lawyers representing Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, lawyers for LMCS, OSHA and the Office of the Attorney General.
Lone survivor Christopher Boodram and the relatives of the deceased are to seek their own legal counsel.
A number of letters were exchanged between Dr Che Dindial of Freedom Law Chambers and the commission, which ultimately yielded no fruit as commission chairman Jerome Lynch indicated on August 25 that legal aid is not within the purview of the commission and the application ought to be made to the Energy Ministry.
Contacted for a response yesterday, Energy Minister Stuart Young said: “Thank you for your enquiry. Letters received from attorneys purporting to represent family members of deceased divers have been sent to the Office of the Attorney General for advice and whatever action is determined based on the said advice. The Office of the Attorney General will respond to all such requests.”
Dindial had written to the commission, advising that Freedom Law Chambers has been “assisting” Boodram, the estate of Rishi Nagassar (deceased) through his common law wife Vanessa Kussie, the family of Yusuf Henry (deceased) and Ronald Ramoutar who rescued Boodram from the chamber.
He stated the willingness of his clients—Boodram, Nagassar and Henry—to assist the commission is conditional upon the ability to secure independent representation from their firm and the services of an independent expert whose evidence can assist the commission from the perspective of the survivor and the bereaved families.
The trail of letters:
• July 2022—the commission’s secretary, Sarah Sinanan, wrote to Boodram, the wife of Nagassar and Ramoutar, requesting that they provide statements and documentation to the commission.
• July 25, 2022—Sinanan wrote to Christopher Boodram in care of attorney Dindial, stating correspondence was sent to him “based on media reports you were the sole survivor of the tragic accident” which led to the deaths of four of his colleagues.
She stated that she contacted him through the attorney, as media reports suggested Dindial was acting on his behalf.
The letter requested that Boodram provide a statement and any documents to the commission by 4 p.m. on August 22.
• July 27—Dindial replied to Sinanan, stating that Freedom Law Chambers had been assisting Boodram and the relatives of Nagassar and Henry.
He noted Boodram’s financial constraints, having not been able to work since the tragedy, and the burden on his wife, a nurse, to care for the family and their three children.
Dindial stated Nagassar’s family is also facing financial woes with the loss of their breadwinner. He stated Nagassar leaves behind a three-year-old son and two other minor step children whom he maintained and, since his death, his wife has been struggling to care for her family and, with no income, is suffering from “grave financial and emotional distress”.
Dindial stated their clients—Boodram and the relatives of the deceased—are willing to assist the commission, but that is conditional on their ability to hire independent legal representation.
“Unfortunately, they have been financially struggling to make ends meet and have instructed us to apply for financial assistance from the commission of enquiry and/or the State so that they can meaningfully participate in this process. Obviously, they are the central figures in this enquiry and they have suffered the most and the worst. It is our understanding that the major players in this enquiry will all be represented by independent counsel. It would therefore be patently unfair for our clients to be asked to participate without the benefit of independent legal advice and representation,” stated Dindial.
He noted that Young had confirmed publicly the Government will make a financial provision to assist the aggrieved families, and submitted an invoice for the commission’s consideration.
• August 2, 2022—Commission chairman jurist Jerome Lynch wrote to Dindial, stating the commissioners and counsel to the commission “support the desire of your clients” to be represented before the commission and support any application which may be made by said clients for legal aid from the State.
“In respect of the quantum of the requisition, that is not a matter under the purview or jurisdiction of the commissioners or counsel to the commission. In respect of Mr Ronald Ramoutar, the person who rescued Mr Boodram from the chamber, you would appreciate that the commissioners and counsel to the commission would not like to set a precedent, although we well understand Mr Ramoutar’s desire to be represented,” stated Lynch.
He added that the commission would send a copy of Dindial’s letter to Young.
After three weeks of no response, Dindial wrote to the commission again.
• August 22, 2022—Dindial noted there was no reply to his client’s request for independent legal representation.
The letter also noted the deadlines of dates in August for their clients to provide information to the commission, and requested a reply in 24 hours.
• August 25, 2022—Lynch replied to Dindial, stating the commissioners and counsel to the commission (Maharaj) wished to express their need for his clients, in particular Boodram, to participate in the commission of enquiry, and reiterated their support for their request to be legally represented.
“However, neither the grant nor the quantum of legal aid is within the purview or jurisdiction of the commissioners or the counsel to the commission. The commissioners and counsel to the commission therefore suggest that you repeat the application for legal aid to the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries,” stated Lynch.
He reminded that the first procedural hearing of the commission of enquiry is scheduled for 10.30 a.m. on September 7, 2022, at Level 11, Tower D, International Waterfront Centre.
• August 27, 2022—Tenille Ramkissoon, director Legal at the Office of the Attorney General, wrote to Dindial, noting his letter to the commission requesting funding for his clients to obtain independent legal counsel.
Ramkissoon stated Dindial should apply directly to the Legal Aid department.
The letter stated: “I acknowledge receipt of your letter wherein you sought legal aid to represent your clients’ interest at the said commission of enquiry. Please note that you may make applications to the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority, directly, for legal representation.”
The incident
On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers— Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry—went to No 36 sealine riser on the Berth 6 offshore platform at Pointe-a-Pierre to conduct maintenance works on a pipeline around 2.45 p.m. Something went wrong and they were all sucked into the pipeline.
That Friday evening, Boodram was rescued by private divers, including Ronald Ramoutar, who defied orders and went in search of the men. Boodram had spent hours fighting and crawling to get out of the pipeline.
On February 28, Paria issued a statement indicating three bodies had been recovered; and on March 1, Nagassar’s body was recovered.
In March, Jamaican jurist Dennis Morrison, QC, was appointed commission chairman—but he later resigned, citing personal reasons.
In July, another Jamaican jurist, Jerome Lynch, was appointed chairman of the commission, which comprises subsea specialist Gregory Wilson with legal services provided by senior counsel Maharaj.