Seek mental healthcare

Stress levels are rising largely due to challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and people are being urged to seek help if they are having difficulty coping.
Harvard University Professor of Public Health Dr David Williams stressed yesterday that there is no shame in asking for help.
Williams was speaking during the opening ceremony of the 2021 National Health Research Conference which was held virtually.
“The pandemic has brought an added burden, an added layer of stressful life experiences,” Williams said.
“When we think of the pandemic, we have to recognise that globally 5.1 million people have died as of yesterday...and most experts believe that these numbers have underestimated the full impact of the pandemic.
“Covid-19 is not just causing loss of life, it has aggravated the vulnerability to mental health. Because of Covid-19, there are increased experiences of the death of a loved one and grief and loss and witnessing the suffering of loved ones and anxiety and fear of getting infected by the disease, decrease in social support from co-workers, family and friends because we are having less social interaction.
And then there is the fear of the virus and uncertainty of how best to navigate issues of testing, whether you should get the vaccine or not and of treatment,” he said.
Williams linked these issues to persons experiencing depression, turning to substance abuse and having suicidal thoughts.
Children, too, are struggling, he noted.
He said there is research to indicate that excessive screen time has a negative effect on mental health. And with schools closed and less opportunity for physical interaction, children are spending more time on their devices.
They may experience feelings of loneliness, he said.
Adopt a routine
He urged those having difficulty coping to take care of their mental health.
“First of all, establish a routine. A routine for eating meals at the regular time, gong to bed at the regular time. Scheduling a positive, fun activity that you could look forward to on a daily or weekly basis,” he said.
He advised those struggling with stress and depression to take breaks from reading or watching the news.
“Yes, we need to keep informed but hearing bad news constantly can be upsetting and can lead to even more stress,” he said.
He said eating well, exercising, focusing on spirituality or even making a list of things to be grateful for are also strategies to manage stress.
But he said a person experiencing these challenges does not have to do it alone.
“It doesn’t have to be on your own. It is okay, it is a good thing to reach out for help, to access services that will help to address your emotional, mental health and substance use challenges,” he said.
“If you have a heart problem, you seek out the best cardiologists or the best heart specialist you can get. If you have mental health problems, there is no sign of weakness to seek out help and to get the help that you need,” he said.
Williams said children should have a trusted adult they can speak to and have their feelings validated.
“Don’t tell them to get over it. Don’t tell them they shouldn’t feel that way. Acknowledge and validate the experiences they have. Help them feel that they are not alone. Point them to resources to cope,” he advised.
Williams expressed optimism that the world would emerge from the pandemic stronger and more resilient.
“Out of suffering has emerged the strongest souls,” he said.
“Yes, out of suffering we can build resilience...we can overcome our scars but we have to take action and engage in those activities that would promote resilience for our mental health.”