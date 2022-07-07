Seeking legal advice

Relatives of the three teenagers who survived Saturday’s confrontation with police that left three others dead are to seek legal advice today on how best to move forward.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, relatives of two of the teens said the boys were traumatised by the shooting and had yet to come to terms with it.
They said they had given their families a different story on what took place that morning, but they wanted to seek legal advice first on how best to proceed before speaking with the media.
“We know the boys are distraught and we know that they are still trying to figure out what happened, same as we all are. They have told us about how they were treated and things like the police didn’t ask them about any robbery or anything like that when they were in custody. So we don’t want them saying the wrong thing right now because they are hurt, which can lead to them being targeted for the rest of their lives.
“So we will go, get legal advice, and then based on what they tell us, we will move forward and contact the media. ’Cause the public has a right to know what happened, same as we are trying to know, but we also have a right to protect these children because they have lived through an ordeal,” relatives told the Express in Laventille yesterday.
A news release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service yesterday confirmed that all three individuals who were detained after last Saturday’s police-involved fatal shooting were released, pending further investigations.
It said the three were interviewed and statements recorded during the course of Saturday and yesterday by lead investigator Senior Superintendent Neil Brandon-John.
Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers of the Western Division, responding to a report of motor vehicle larceny, attempted to intercept a white Toyota Aqua with six occupants in the Port of Spain district.
During the chase, the vehicle proceeded to turn south along Chacon Street, but crashed into a wall outside Republic Bank on Independence Square. Officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch, who also joined the pursuit, allegedly came under fire from the occupants of the vehicle and returned fire in the direction of the car.
Three of the occupants—Isaiah Roberts, 24, of Laventille; Leonardo Brandon Williams, 17, of Beetham Gardens; and Fabien Richards, 21, of El Socorro—were shot and died on the scene.
A fourth teenager was taken to hospital for treatment.
The two others were not injured and were detained.
A Smith & Wesson pistol was allegedly found in the vehicle.