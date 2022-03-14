SELWYN RYAN DIES AT 86

“Good day, but sorrowful ending. He was very peaceful.”
So said heartbroken widow Jan Ryan after her husband, Dr Selwyn Ryan died at his home on Saturday night. He was 86.
A political scientist, pollster who conducted the SARA polls for the Express, and former Express columnist, Ryan graduated with a BA in History from the University of Toronto (1960) and a PhD in Political Science from Cornell University (1966). He was Professor Emeritus at The University of the West Indies St Augustine Campus and authored over 25 books, including Race and Nationalism in Trinidad and Tobago.
At the 2019 launch of his last book, Ryan Recalls, which chronicled his memoirs, Ryan described it as his best book ever. Prior to the book launch, Ryan had developed Parkinson’s disease and had restricted eyesight. He was recognised as one of the Caribbean’s foremost scholars and writers of political history. Over his prolific career as a researcher and writer, Ryan wrote newspaper columns, academic papers, and articles for journals, documenting exciting moments in the contemporary political history of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean.
People from all walks of life said yesterday they were “shocked” and “saddened” to learn of Ryan’s death. They also extended condolences to his wife and family.
Jan Ryan :‘A wonderful husband and partner’
In a brief telephone interview yesterday, Jan Ryan said: “He was a wonderful husband and partner. I will miss him dearly. My family is here. Last night, he was surrounded by my sisters, my family and I. We spent the day playing music for him. We played eclectic music like jazz. We played a lot of Spanish music. We danced to a lot of Spanish music.
“We took turns telling him how much we loved him. We told him the road to Jesus is easy. I told him how much I loved him.”
Other tributes
Dear friend Major General Ralph Brown: “ I am at a loss for words. Distraught. We shared a deep and abiding friendship. I became close to him after 1990 (Jamaat-al-Muslimeen insurrection).
He would visit my home in Tobago about four to five times a year. We had open and frank discussions about issues. Reggie Dumas and Ancil Antoine would be there. About five of us would enjoy the camaraderie and conviviality.”
The UWI
The UWI St Augustine Campus said yesterday in a release that Ryan considered the campus his “home away from home and where, on October 30, 2019, he chose to launch his last book, Ryan Recalls – Selwyn Ryan: His Memoirs as he said thank you to all those persons who had encouraged and supported him through the decades. At that time, The UWI’s Alma Jordan Library also celebrated the launch of the Selwyn Ryan Collection. This is a collection of manuscripts, correspondence, and scrapbooks from his early life at home and abroad; all donated by the professor as research material for students and younger academics”.
In the release, Dr Acolla Lewis-Cameron, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, remembered Ryan’s passion for Caribbean development while Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal Brian Copeland reflected on Ryan’s fervent wish at this last book launch: that younger academics pick up where he left off and continue to write and record T&T’s history.
“We can pay no greater tribute to a man who has done so much for country and region than by fulfilling his most earnest desire. Students and graduates of The UWI will continue – as succeeding generations have done for the last 75 years — to advance learning, create knowledge, and foster innovation for the positive and sustainable transformation of this Region and, indeed, the wider world,” added Copeland.
Bridget Brereton
Retired St Augustine Campus Professor of History Bridget Brereton: “Nobody has done more than Ryan to make us understand Trinidad and Tobago’s political history in a whole series of books. Ryan narrated the story of this nation’s political journey from 1925 when Trinidad had elections for the legislature.
“His series of books became the ‘go to’ source for anybody studying T&T political evolution. His research and his insight involved in putting out all those books meant we are well informed in the 20th century and coming into the 21st century.”
Former foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran: “It hit me. Somebody who was a fixture in the society passed on. He was a distinguished person. I had the pleasure and honour of working with him at university and in the field of politics. He was a tremendous scholar and a fine gentleman. He made a remarkable contribution by the pen. He helped the society with shaping ideas and in trying to bring some analysis to the country’s politics. His writing on the late Dr Eric Williams was significant work. Williams, too, was a historian, who wrote the magnum opus Capitalism and Slavery. Ryan would go down in history for shaping who, why and what we are.”
Professor Emeritus John La Guerre: “ I am stressed about it. Selwyn was a good boy. We were very good friends. We had our ups and downs. We all identified with the university. We shared our common views. It is a loss to the community. I am sorry he left us. We are in the same age bracket. When you try in the 80s, you try to eke out as much as you can. I hope Ryan’s example would be emulated for those who are coming behind.”
Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science, The UWI St Augustine Campus, Dr Bishnu Ragoonath :
“He has made a significant contribution to the understanding and analysis from his seminal work on race and nationalism. He sought to explain the intricacies of politics mixed with demographic and social life.
“In this context, he has made a viable contribution. Ryan has traced nearly every aspect of political life since the 1970s. He has written numerous pieces on nearly every political activity that has occurred in this country. He is a political scientist. He has always made use of data some of which he collected on his own.
“I worked with him on some of the projects. At times, he would be heavily criticised for his research and data since the 1980s. I know people who have complained bitterly about his polls being the reason their party lost the election.
“He has faced criticism. He took it in stride. He took it as an independent political scientist.
“I worked with him on several committees. He is a consummate academic and a political scientist. He has made several contributions to John La Guerre and the Centre for Ethnic Studies. He has collected tangible data in the private and public sector.
“He wrote The Jhandi and The Cross which talked about the UNC coming into power. I have had serious conversations on the public sector and governance and the political parties. I have great respect for him. I think he held me to some degree in high regard. I know over the last few years, he was not able to produce work the way he would have liked. He was interested in people understanding the society and working towards betterment of the society.”
Political scientist Dr Winsford James: “He had a number of students who rose to high social profile and Hamid Ghany was one of them. He developed the thesis that politics was developed by race. It was a major factor in determining that race determined parliamentary outcomes.
“The late prime minister Patrick Manning made him a co-chair at a Centre to look at racial problems. There was the intensity of racial problems. I don’t know if it still exists. He was chosen by successive governments to help important investigations. He wrote a number of books on the politics of the Caribbean. He had an opinion.
“He polled people about the likelihood of the outcome of an election in Trinidad and Tobago.
“The last of his great works was Eric Williams; The Man And The Myth; after years of gathering information. I found him approachable. Even though he was a top scholar, he remained humble. We met in the Senior Common Room. We spoke all kinds of political stuff. Even in those meetings, he tried to get as much information. He was always seeking to understand the conditions and how it would work. I am more than a bit saddened that he has passed. I was shocked when I got the news today.”`
Former public utilities minister and historian Ancil Antoine: “It is a tremendous loss. We have lost a gifted son of the soil. A huge amount of research and dedication to politics. He forced us to think critically and analytically about our lives and our society. I enjoyed many scintillating conversations with him. An erudite gentleman who cared about the advancement of Trinidad and Tobago. He will be missed.”
Recipient of the 2020 Medal For The Development Of Women (Gold), Terry Ince: “We have lost a stalwart. He has made a lot of contributions to Trinidad and Tobago over the years. Jan, too, has laboured in the vineyard for the empowerment and advancement of women. She is president of WAND (Women In Action For The Needy and Destitute). My condolences to his wife and family.”
Fatima College principal Fr Gregory Augustine: “He made a sterling contribution to our history. My discipline is History. I enjoyed his lectures. I liked to hear him and to read his columns. I quite admired Ryan and his thoughts. He had a beautiful mind. His son Kwame was a past student of our school. Condolences to him and his family.”
Veteran broadcaster Selwyn Melville: “I had a great deal of respect for him. We would have conversations. He was highly respected and he contributed a great deal to the country. He was civic minded and cared about the country’s legacy for posterity. I would say there are three top Selwyns: Selwyn Ryan, Prof Selwyn Cudjoe and I.
Now, sadly, Selwyn Ryan has gone home. May he rest in peace.”