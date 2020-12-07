SENATE TEST

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Bill, 2020, faces its toughest test when it is debated in the Senate today.
Unlike the House of Representatives where the Government has an assured majority, in the Senate the Government would need the support of at least one Independent Senator to pass the legislation.
The bill has received widespread criticism from civil society.
The Joint Chambers, Joint Consultative Council and Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute on Sunday called on the Government to withdraw the amendments to Section 7(2) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Bill.
The Joint Chambers comprising the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, AmCham, Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association supported the Procurement Regulator Moonilal Lalchan who stated his disagreement with Clause 5 of the amended bill.
This clause seeks to remove legal, financial, accounting, auditing services or any other service as the minister may by Order, determine, from the ambit of the Procurement Regulator.
Fixin T&T’s Kirk Waite has also criticised the decision of the Government to “butcher” the bill while the Opposition has slammed the “gutting” of the bill.
However, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in defending the Government’s actions, said last Friday that the Government’s hands could not be tied to accepting the lowest bid in seeking the services of an attorney, doctor, accountant, or auditor since those types of professional services involved the issues of confidence and competence.
“Where have you ever heard that you could hire a lawyer on the basis of who gives you the lowest price? Where on earth have you ever heard that you choose a doctor who gives you the lowest price for medical services? Anyone of us, God forbid, gets sick, you want to know who is the best doctor in that area,” the Prime Minister said.
Today, the Independent Senators will have a key role in whether the amendments as proposed are approved and become law. All the Government needs is for one of them to say “aye”.
The nine Independent Senators are Paul Richards, Anthony Vieira, Amrita Deonarine, Varma Deyalsingh, Maria Dillon-Remy, Charrise Seepersad, Deoroop Teemal, Hazel Thompson-Ahye and Evans Welch.
House prepares for THA elections
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives meets tomorrow to debate the EBC Report and a motion aimed at paving the way for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
The 12th Report of the EBC on the definition and review of the Boundaries of the Electoral Districts in the Electoral area of Tobago notes that the electorate of 12 electoral districts of Tobago rose from 48,677 to 50,789 between August 2016 and July 2020, a increase of 2,112.
However, it said the electorate in each of the electoral districts neither exceeds or is less than the number of electors in any other districts by more than 25 per cent and therefore no adjustment is necessary to the existing boundaries.
“The Commission accordingly recommends that there should be no change in the boundaries of 12 electoral districts in the electoral area of Tobago,” it said. The THA elections are due in January 2021.