OPPOSITION Senator Damian Lyder says vagrancy in Port of Spain has reached “immense” levels as he pleaded with the Government to address the problem.
Speaking during Tuesday’s sitting of the Senate, Lyder said there are an estimated 500 homeless people on the city streets, presenting environmental, safety and other concerns as well as affecting the overall image of the capital city.
He said some 30 homeless people could be seen outside the National Library on any given night and parliamentarians often pass by many others on their way to and from Parliament as they have taken up residence nearby.
“Persons don’t want to be in an environment where they have to be stepping over people sleeping in the streets of our capital city when they go to buy curtains and shoes,” he said.
“It affects national security because there are many persons who are desperate, on the fringe of society struggling to survive, some of them mentally challenged who may pose risks of bodily harm to other citizens.”
He questioned whether the Government was hiding the homeless problem and adopting an “out of sight, out of mind” approach.
“The MP for Port of Spain South, the Prime Minister, amongst all other Cabinet members, should hold their heads in shame when they drive through the capital city,” Lyder declared.
He said he intended to raise the issue in the Senate again under a private member’s motion.
Responding to Lyder’s contribution, Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox said homelessness has presented a challenge to successive governments.
However, she said her ministry can only intervene to voluntarily remove people from the streets. Where people are to be involuntarily removed, she said this was the remit of the police service and the Ministries of Health, National Security and Legal Affairs.
She said addressing the issue is a collaborative effort between these ministries as well as the city corporation, business community and civil society.
Cox added that dealing with the problem means not only getting homeless people off the streets, but also ensuring that they are assessed, treated, rehabilitated and assisted with employment where needed.
She said Cabinet has approved the construction of a five-storey Social Displacement and Assessment Centre in Port of Spain which will be a permanent facility fully dedicated to housing and assessing socially displaced persons.
She said the facility will be the first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago and construction is due to begin this year.