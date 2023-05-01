Senator new NCIC head

Senator Deoroop Teemal has been elected president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC).
Other officers to the NCIC board of directors were recently elected for a two-year period as follows: First vice-president: Surujdeo Mangaroo, second vice-president: Leanne Dianne Dookie, secretary: Bramha Beharrysingh, assistant secretary: Sarika Boodoo, treasurer: Nirmala Ramsaran, assistant treasurer: Nisha Baksh-Lutchmedial, and communication officer: Kuldeep Gangapersad.
Directors are: Pradeep Vishnu, Indra Outar, Amrica Seepersad-Reemaul, Dr Arvind Singh, Yaseen Rahaman, Chandrakala Ramsingh, Shawn Ramjit, Sahadeo Partap, Bhushan Parmanand and Dr Visham Bhimull.
“We are thrilled to welcome such a dedicated group of individuals to our board of directors,” Teemal said in a media release. “Their expertise and leadership will guide our organisation in pursuing its goals and objectives in the years to come.”
Expressing excitement about assuming the position, he added: “I am honoured to serve as president of such a dynamic and innovative organisation, and I look forward to working with our board members and staff to continue to advance our mission and make a positive impact in the community.”
He also paid glowing tribute to outgoing president, Deokinanan Sharma, for his dedication to the council for more than five decades.