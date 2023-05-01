Senator new NCIC head

Deoroop Teemal

‘An honour to serve’: Senator Deoroop Teemal.

Senator Deoroop Teemal has been elected president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC).

Other officers to the NCIC board of directors were recently elected for a two-year period as follows: First vice-president: Surujdeo Mangaroo, second vice-president: Leanne Dianne Dookie, secretary: Bramha Beharrysingh, assistant secretary: Sarika Boodoo, treasurer: Nirmala Ramsaran, assistant treasurer: Nisha Baksh-Lutchmedial, and communication officer: Kuldeep Gangapersad.

Directors are: Pradeep Vishnu, Indra Outar, Amrica Seepersad-Reemaul, Dr Arvind Singh, Yaseen Rahaman, Chandrakala Ramsingh, Shawn Ramjit, Sahadeo Partap, Bhushan Parmanand and Dr Visham Bhimull.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a dedicated group of individuals to our board of directors,” Teemal said in a media release. “Their expertise and leadership will guide our organisation in pursuing its goals and objectives in the years to come.”

Expressing excitement about assuming the position, he added: “I am honoured to serve as president of such a dynamic and innovative organisation, and I look forward to working with our board members and staff to continue to advance our mission and make a positive impact in the community.”

He also paid glowing tribute to outgoing president, Deokinanan Sharma, for his dedication to the council for more than five decades.

Former head of road safety group Arrive Alive, Sharon Inglefield, has called on the Government and Ministry of Works and Transport to see to the installation of cable and similar barriers along the nation’s highways and major roadways.

Inglefield told the Express in a telephone interview on Saturday that a lack of barriers and similar infrastructure geared towards minimising road fatalities and serious accidents should be a priority.

AYANNA Lloyd Banwo, the author of her first novel, When We Were Birds, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature at the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

Lloyd Banwo walked away with the grand prize of US$10,000 on Saturday night when it was announced that she had come out on top of two other authors—Anthony Joseph and Ira Mathur.

Religious leaders should be offering solutions and initiatives to aid in the fight against crime rather than making statements to further divide the society.

This according to Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, historian and lecturer in gender, racial and colonial history at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday blasted a pundit and the Opposition Leader for comments on race and crime.

While the Prime Minister did not identify the pundit by name, he made a clear reference to Pundit Satyanand Maharaj who told reporters on Wednesday that urban youths from the East-West Corridor were responsible for crime in Aranjuez and were targeting people of East Indian ethnicity.

