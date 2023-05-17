Senator Teemal: Is bad budgeting to blame for pattern of increases?

Deoroop Teemal

spending concerns: Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal contributes to yesterday’s debate on The Finance (Supplementation) and Variation of Appropriation) (Financial Year 2023) Bill, 2023. —Photos: parliament

Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal has questioned whether it is coincidental or simply “bad budgeting” that there is a pattern of increases to the same heads of expenditures in the national budget.

Speaking on the debate of The Finance (Supplementation and Va­riation of Appropriation) (Financial Year 2023) Bill, 2023 at the Senate sitting, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, Teemal said there is an overall increase of approximate­ly 11 per cent from what was presented in the September 2022 budget.

He said as a “layperson”, he would have been more comfortable with a range of three to five per cent as he noted the increases seem to revolve around a pattern of heads of expenditure over the years.

These include gratuities, wages, salaries and COLA (cost of living allowance), utilities (telephone, water and electricity), security services, contract employment, payment of principal amounts and interest on public debt, fees, other contracted services, outstanding payments to contractors and suppliers, and certain aspects of infrastructural development.

“It begs the question: is this coin­cidental that it’s just happening like that? Or is it just bad budgeting, poor and inaccurate budgeting?... Is it part of the budgeting strategy to reflect a minimal deficit?” he asked.

The senator also expressed concern over expenditures at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), which was allocated a supplementation of $325 million, noting that in 2020, a Cabinet sub-committee was appointed to review WASA’s ope­rations.

He said it is understood that to get WASA on track and provide a decent service to citizens, it is expected that a large amount of funds will be invested. However, he said based on previous budgets, a “staggering” amount is being spent by WASA.

“In order to assess this large appropriation of $325 million for contract employment, I think it would have been really beneficial for this Senate to have been told of some semblance of justification as to why such a huge sum of money,” he said.

He further questioned if it is in accordance with WASA’s business and strategic plan that the Senate has not seen.

“I think WASA is trying to desperately come up with a business plan that will fulfil the needs of the Regulated Industries Commission so that a rate increase can be considered,” he said.

He said huge sums of money are being expended on WASA, with no business plan or strategic plan to justify such expenditure.

Why such a major omission?

Noting the increase in the allocation for legal fees to the Office of the Attorney General from $30 million to $190 million—an almost 633 per cent increase—Teemal asked: “How come it is we have such a major omission in the budget?”

Teemal said further that under the Office of the Prime Minister, there is an increase of $62.5 million over the original allocation of $70 million to the Children’s Authority.

The authority, he said, was established since 2015, with substantial amounts being injected.

“Such a drastic increase in the projected expenditure by almost 100 per cent, it begs the question: are we getting it right? It is stated that this additional monies is to revise the organisational structure of the authority,” he said.

“I have problems coming to terms with this because we are talking about hundreds of millions of dollars from 2015 invested in the Children’s Authority, and now we are coming to supplement the allocation by almost 100 per cent to revise the organisational structure. Did we get it wrong from the beginning?” he asked.

Teemal said he hopes with this significant increase, the issues will be resolved and the authority will operate with efficiency in the near future.

