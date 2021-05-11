Senators now double masking in Parliament

Senators are double masking.
As the Senate met yesterday, senators were wearing two masks, a white N95 mask and over it, the black cloth mask.
Senate President Christine Kangaloo, at the start of the procedure, announced the “updated” safety measures specifically in the Chamber and in keeping with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. “Members wishing to double mask and members wishing to wear a face shield in addition to their mask will be permitted to do so,” she said.
She said the Parliament had installed air purifiers in the Chamber to inactivate airborne pathogens and micro-organisms such as viruses.
She reiterated that members can only remove their masks when in the Chamber if they are speaking at one of the speaking booths situated at either side of the Chamber. If they choose to make their contributions at their desks, they are required to keep on their face mask while so doing.
Minority leader Wade Mark said in view of the CDC’s (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) confirmation that Covid-19 is an airborne virus, there was a feeling that stronger protocols were required. He said the leaders of the Government and Opposition benches and the co-ordinator of the Independent bench, Paul Richards, met and had a discussion and then met with the Senate President, and they all agreed that people should be allowed to double mask. He said he was not sure the filtration system in the Chamber would do the job.
The maximum number of people permitted in the Chamber at any one time shall not exceed 28, which would include: eight Government senators, three Opposition senators and four Independent senators, the rest comprising the staff of the Parliament.
Suitable accommodation for other members throughout the Parliament complex will be provided in the members’ dining room, Opposition and Government caucus rooms and the meeting rooms on level 2 of the Cabildo Building where television screens or computers have been placed in order for members to monitor the proceedings in the Chamber in real time, Kangaloo said.
She said members will also be free to utilise the various lounges throughout the building. She stressed that all chairs and furniture placed in these designated spaces must remain in position to facilitate adherence to physical distancing requirements.