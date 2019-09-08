Adesh Gookool

Died: Adesh Gokool

SERGEANT ADESH GOOKOOL is being remembered as a true crime fighter who guided other police officers along the right path.

Gookool passed away on Saturday after he complained of chest pains while playing football. News of his death came as a surprise to his peers.

An officer who knew Gookool for the past 19 years, described him as "a hardworking and trust worthy police officer, a true crime fighter who was always there for his peers. He always guided us in the right direction.”

Gookool who had approximately 25 years in the police service, had been assigned to the Point Fortin Police Station for about three months after working for a year at the Penal CID.

On Saturday he was playing football when he Siparia when he suffered chest pains and was taken to the Siparia Health Facility. He died on Saturday night.

The officer said his death was a surprise as Gookool was a person who made healthy choices, worked out at the gym and played football.

He was married and the father of two teenagers.

Funeral arrangements are to be organized.

