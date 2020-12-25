Set the Venezuelan children free, says attorney

Attorney Nafeesa Mohammed is pleading with authorities to have a heart and embrace humanity and allow the Venezuelan children detained at the heliport in Chaguaramas to have a merry Christmas with their families.
Mohammed, speaking to the Express by phone on Thursday, said one group of 16 children has suffered so much trauma and as families came together on Christmas Day yesterday, the children remained without their loved ones and under military control.
The 16 children, including a four-month-old baby, and 11 adults had illegally entered Trinidad via boat on November 17.
They were arrested and taken to Erin police station where they spent five nights imprisoned.
On November 27, they were placed on a fishing vessel and escorted out of Trinidad and Tobago waters by the T&T Coast Guard.
Authorities claimed to be unaware of a habeas corpus application filed to stop any deportation. After spending two days out at sea the group returned hungry and cold at Los Iros beach on November 24.
They were again kept at Erin police station and subsequently moved to the heliport where they have been for almost a month.
Mohammed implored the authorities to let the children go under supervision pending the court adjudication.
“I am pleading, they need protection, not persecution, and until such time the court determines the matter in light of the Court of Appeal judgement, in the meanwhile let the children go home and have a very merry Christmas,” she said.
“All of us when we enjoying Christmas on Christmas Day and we talking about how much we love children and child rights issues, let us feel that feeling of a good spirit of having done a good to reunite children with their family, they have been through so much trauma. Whether they are nationals or non-nationals, they are human beings, where is our humanity in all of this?” she added.
Mohammed noted that the Appeal Court judges have said that these matters have to be heard in the court and that will take time.
“That is not going to happen over the Christmas weekend and that is why I’m begging that these children be released from the heliport,” she said. Mohammed said she identified the children’s fathers and next of kin, as well as the addresses and lawfully-registered permits and provided birth papers.
Immigration officials, she said, had ample opportunity to verify the information provided was bona fide.
“Just for goodness sake, release them, let them go home for Christmas. What is so difficult in doing that? They are not a threat, they will not jump in the Gulf and swim to Venezuela,” she said.
Mohammed noted that there are injunctions granted for all the children that they not be removed from the jurisdiction until the hearing and determination.
“Immigration can let them out, put them on an order of supervision, if they have to report to Immigration once a month until the matter is determined,” she suggested.
“They are not criminals, they don’t have to be behind bars, they’re under military control, these are children, that is contrary to the Children’s Authority Act and all the best interest principles for children. I’m aghast, I’m amazed and shocked the way how they looking at this thing in such a warped way, its children we talking about,” she added.
The Children’s Authority, she said, is responsible for looking after the protection of children and they can intervene in the best interest of these children and ensure they are reunited with their families.
Mohammed said The Children’s Authority Act section 6 states that one of the factors to be considered in looking at the best interest of children is the reunification with parents and family.
She added that the convention on the rights of the child recognises the rights of asylum seekers who are children.
“These children went through so much trauma, they were out at sea, the State sent them back out on the sea in the most horrific way. The whole world watched that and you still coming and want to point blame about who legal and illegal and who in trafficking,” she said.
Mohammed said the family members of the children have not been able to see them and they go by the heliport gate and drop clothes and food stuff.
“They are not high risk to be incarcerated and under military control for this excessive length of time when they all tested negative for Covid. Please let them go into the loving arms of their relatives,” she said.