The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed that there are children at its Child Support Centre in Tobago, as well as staff, who are Covid-19-positive.
This was revealed yesterday following questions directed to the authority, after the Express learnt of staff and children with the virus.
Seven children and three staff members are Covid-19 positive, based on information from the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA).
“The authority has implemented the relevant protocols to ensure the health and well-being of the children who reside at the facility and the staff who care for them,” the Children’s Authority replied to the Express via e-mail.
The County Medical Officer of Health has been working with the authority to provide safe and appropriate home care for the Covid-19-positive children, who have been separated from the other children at the centre.
“The authority’s staff and children are observing all Ministry of Health guidelines, which include regular washing of hands or use of hand sanitiser; sanitisation of surfaces; wearing of face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE). The Authority continues to ensure that both staff and children are well cared for during these unprecedented times. The organisation, therefore, made several operational changes, which included sending designated staff from Trinidad, who were apprised of the situation before assuming duties at the Tobago centre,” stated the Children’s Authority.
It said it will ensure proper management of the Covid-positive cases as it continues to provide the necessary care, protection and rehabilitation to the children at the Child Support Centre.