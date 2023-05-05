Seven days to say sorry

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has seven days to apologise to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for claiming she made defamatory statements that Indians were being targeted by Africans in home invasions.
He has also been given the seven-day deadline to retract his statements. Opposition MP Saddam Hosein and attorney Aaron Mahabir issued a pre-action protocol letter to Rowley, dated May 4, 2023, on behalf of Persad-Bissessar, stating that should the Prime Minister fail to comply, legal proceedings in the High Court will be initiated against him.
In addition to the public retraction of his statements and apology, the Prime Minister has also been asked to make a payment of a substantial sum in damages to Persad-Bissessar “to demonstrate the baselessness of those statements and compensate our client for the injury to her reputation and for the considerable distress and embarrassment that she has suffered and continues to suffer”.
Further, he is being asked to pay legal costs incurred by Persad-Bissessar.
The pre-action protocol letter stated that Rowley made the defamatory comments at the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) family day in Toco, on Sunday.
The letter noted that he said: “When the Opposition Leader and two or any other number of pundits want to get up in this country and say that the crime that we are all facing, that we are all exposed to, that we are all victims of, when they want to get up and say that it is black people who are attacking Indian people, I say today you all stop that! Don’t go down that road! That’s a road of no return.”
Aranjuez Pundit Satyanand Maharaj last month held a news conference where he said he believes “urban youth” along the East-West Corridor are targeting people of East Indian descent in Aranjuez and San Juan.
Persad-Bissessar threatened legal action on Monday, saying she had made no such comments and issued a media release distancing herself from the pundit’s remarks, and making it clear that crime does not discriminate.
In the pre-action protocol letter, Persad-Bissessar’s attorneys stated that Rowley’s comments ascribing racially divisive remarks were understood to mean that among other things, she was “prepared to stir up racial strife and hatred and pit the Indian community against the African community by stating as a fact that serious crime and home invasions in particular were being committed by African perpetrators who were targeting Indian homes and families and areas that are predominantly Indian”.
The letter stated that Rowley’s published comments were understood to mean that Persad-Bissessar, without evidence, made comments that were “derogatory, obnoxious and insulting against Africans by branding them as racist criminals who were specifically targeting Indian people for robbery and home invasion based on their race”.
The attorneys stated that Rowley’s comments were false and caused and continue to cause Persad-Bissessar enormous embarrassment, distress and vilification.
They stated that Persad-Bissessar received numerous telephone calls and messages, as well as adverse comments on social media, and there was damage to her reputation.
The attorneys stated that Persad-Bissessar is entitled to exemplary damages against Rowley on several grounds, including:
“a. The murder rate has skyrocketed to unprecedented, astronomical levels since (Rowley) assumed leadership as Prime Minister of this country in September 2015;
b. Robberies, home invasions and serious crime on the whole have steadily increased to the point where there is an undeclared state of emergency whereby innocent citizens are forced to live under self-imposed curfews and gun toting bandits continue to terrorise innocent citizens with impunity;
c. Instead of heeding the calls from our client and the national community to remove the incompetent Minister of National Security and meet with the Opposition to develop a national crime plan, you have resorted to baselessly attacking our client and stirring up racial passions in a not so clever attempt to divert and distract public attention from the burning issue of your failed leadership;
d. Crime is out of control and beyond your control. As Prime Minister you have attempted to shield the incompetence of your government and Minister of National Security by falsely and maliciously accusing the Leader of the Opposition of uttering racist statements. You have done this to deliberately discredit her in an attempt to re-focus the political spotlight on her at a time when your leadership’s failure on the issue of crime is laid bare for all to see;
e. The tsunami of crime that has hit the nation under your leadership as Prime Minister is so frightening that your government is no longer able to guarantee the basic constitutional right to life, liberty and freedom to enjoy one’s property. Instead of confronting the fact that you have reduced this once proud and prosperous nation to a failed State, you have consistently invoked a mantra of ‘Blame Kamla’. This, despite the fact that you have been Prime Minister for almost eight years;
f. Your penchant for blaming our client as part of your trite political tactic of political diversion and distraction was evident in your speech where you insinuated that the UNC was somehow responsible for the recent bomb threats that led to the immediate closure of several primary schools. You suggested that it was no coincidence that this act of terror was visited upon innocent school children at the same time as the Opposition’s motion of no confidence in the Minister of National Security was fixed for debate in Parliament
g. In summary, you wilfully and maliciously ascribed racist, offensive and insulting statements to our client to distract and divert attention from your own failure as a leader.”