Seven days to say sorry

Kamla Persad___use this one

‘Damage to reputation’:

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has seven days to apologise to Opposition Lead­er Kamla Persad-Bisses­sar for claiming she made defamatory statements that Indians were being targeted by Africans in home invasions.

He has also been given the seven-day deadline to retract his statements. Opposi­tion MP Saddam Hosein and attorney Aaron Mahabir issued a pre-action protocol letter to Rowley, dated May 4, 2023, on behalf of Persad-Bis­sessar, stating that should the Prime Minister fail to comply, legal proceedings in the High Court will be initia­ted against him.

Keith Rowley

‘Road of no return’: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addresses the crowd at the People’s National Movement’s sports and family day at Toco Secondary School, on Sunday. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

In addition to the public retraction of his statements and apology, the Prime Mi­nister has also been asked to make a payment of a substantial sum in dama­ges to Persad-Bissessar “to demonstrate the baselessness of those statements and compensate our client for the injury to her reputation and for the considerable distress and embarrassment that she has suffered and continues to suffer”.

Further, he is being asked to pay legal costs incurred by Persad-Bissessar.

The pre-action protocol letter stated that Rowley made the defamatory comments at the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) family day in Toco, on Sunday.

Saddam Hosein

Issued pre-action letter: Saddam Hosein

The letter noted that he said: “When the Opposition Leader and two or any other number of pundits want to get up in this country and say that the crime that we are all facing, that we are all exposed to, that we are all victims of, when they want to get up and say that it is black people who are attacking Indian people, I say today you all stop that! Don’t go down that road! That’s a road of no return.”

Aranjuez Pundit Satya­nand Maharaj last month held a news conference where he said he believes “urban youth” along the East-West Corridor are tar­get­ing people of East Indi­an descent in Aranjuez and San Juan.

Persad-Bissessar threatened legal action on Monday, saying she had made no such comments and issued a media release distancing herself from the pundit’s remarks, and making it clear that crime does not discriminate.

In the pre-action protocol letter, Persad-Bissessar’s attorneys stated that Rowley’s comments ascribing racially divisive remarks were understood to mean that among other things, she was “prepared to stir up racial strife and hatred and pit the Indian community against the African community by stating as a fact that serious crime and home invasions in particular were being commit­ted by African perpetrators who were targeting Indian homes and families and areas that are predominantly Indian”.

The letter stated that Row­ley’s published comments were understood to mean that Persad-Bissessar, without evidence, made comments that were “derogatory, obnoxious and insulting against Africans by branding them as racist criminals who were specifically targeting Indian people for robbery and home invasion based on their race”.

The attorneys stated that Rowley’s comments were false and caused and continue to cause Persad-Bissessar enormous embarrassment, distress and vilification.

They stated that Persad-­Bissessar received numerous telephone calls and messa­ges, as well as adverse comments on social media, and there was damage to her reputation.

The attorneys stated that Persad-Bissessar is entitled to exemplary damages against Rowley on several grounds, including:

“a. The murder rate has skyrocketed to unpreceden­ted, astronomical levels since (Rowley) assumed leadership as Prime Minister of this country in September 2015;

b. Robberies, home invasions and serious crime on the whole have steadily increased to the point where there is an undeclared state of emergency whereby innocent citizens are forced to live under self-imposed curfews and gun toting bandits continue to terrorise innocent citizens with impunity;

c. Instead of heeding the calls from our client and the national community to remove the incompetent Minister of National Security and meet with the Opposition to develop a national crime plan, you have resorted to baselessly attacking our client and stirring up racial passions in a not so clever attempt to divert and distract public attention from the burning issue of your failed leadership;

d. Crime is out of control and beyond your control. As Prime Minister you have attempted to shield the incompetence of your government and Minister of National Security by falsely and maliciously accusing the Leader of the Opposition of uttering racist statements. You have done this to deliberately discredit her in an attempt to re-focus the political spotlight on her at a time when your leadership’s failure on the issue of crime is laid bare for all to see;

e. The tsunami of crime that has hit the nation under your leadership as Prime Minister is so frightening that your government is no longer able to guarantee the basic constitutional right to life, liberty and freedom to enjoy one’s property. Instead of confronting the fact that you have reduced this once proud and prosperous nation to a failed State, you have consistently invoked a mantra of ‘Blame Kamla’. This, despite the fact that you have been Prime Minister for almost eight years;

f. Your penchant for bla­ming our client as part of your trite political tactic of political diversion and distrac­tion was evident in your speech where you insinuated that the UNC was somehow responsible for the recent bomb threats that led to the immediate closure of several primary schools. You suggested that it was no coincidence that this act of terror was visited upon innocent school children at the same time as the Opposition’s motion of no confidence in the Minister of National Security was fixed for debate in Parliament

g. In summary, you wil­fully and maliciously ascribed racist, offensive and insulting statements to our client to distract and divert attention from your own failure as a leader.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Dangerous effect’ of what Hinds said

‘Dangerous effect’ of what Hinds said

THE Judiciary has condemned a statement by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds that criminals were friends with people in high places, including the Police Service, Defence Force, Customs, Parliament and even the Judiciary.

Seven days to say sorry

Seven days to say sorry

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has seven days to apologise to Opposition Lead­er Kamla Persad-Bisses­sar for claiming she made defamatory statements that Indians were being targeted by Africans in home invasions.

He has also been given the seven-day deadline to retract his statements. Opposi­tion MP Saddam Hosein and attorney Aaron Mahabir issued a pre-action protocol letter to Rowley, dated May 4, 2023, on behalf of Persad-Bis­sessar, stating that should the Prime Minister fail to comply, legal proceedings in the High Court will be initia­ted against him.

‘I have nothing to answer for’

‘I have nothing to answer for’

“I have nothing to answer for.”

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was emphatic at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday, in addressing people who said he must have known about what has been said to be an “abduction” of firearms dealer Brent Thomas from Barbados to Trinidad and Tobago to face charges.

Bomb threat a hoax, say police

Bomb threat a hoax, say police

The bomb threat e-mailed to more than 60 primary and secondary schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago last Friday was a hoax, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said yesterday.

Kamla condemns PM distancing his Govt from ‘abduction’

Kamla condemns PM distancing his Govt from ‘abduction’

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has criticised statements made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in distancing himself and his Government from the police involvement deemed by a judge to be the “abduction” of firearms dealer Brent Thomas in Barbados.

Recommended for you