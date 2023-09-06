Seven schools did not reopen, says TTUTA

Infrastructural issues are continuing to affect schools that should have reopened on Monday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin said yesterday.
He delivered an assessment on the reopening of schools for the new academic term as he spoke on TV6’s Morning Edition programme.
He later told the Express by phone that based on a meeting with members of the union on Monday, seven schools did not reopen in Trinidad because of infrastructural issues.
Those schools were Sister’s Road Anglican Primary School, Sixth Company Anglican Primary School, Saint Rose’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Las Cuevas Government Primary School, Happy Hill Primary School, Balmain Presbyterian School and Malick Secondary School.
He said even though the majority of schools would have reopened, a number of ageing schools reported there were still infrastructural issues to be addressed.
“We believe that the attention and care that is given to schools are not what it should be. There are a number of instances where repairs would have started and started late,” Lum Kin said.
He said TTUTA understood the Ministry of Education had financial constraints, but he believed the ministry would have had sufficient time to get its affairs in order.
“The Ministry of Education is also an arm of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and as such should have been able to secure the funding (to repair schools) in a timely manner,” Lum Kin added.
He said TTUTA was glad the majority of schools were able to open on Monday—but noted that when schools were unable to open at the beginning of the academic term, pupils suffered the consequences of being left behind.
Commenting on suggestions by Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly for teachers to hold classes online if their schools did not reopen, he said TTUTA did not support online classes at this time.
The reason was that TTUTA is currently in the midst of negotiations concerning online engagement, he said.
“We have said to the Ministry of Education in the past that online engagement cannot be an ad hoc system, and you cannot put in online just like a switch, turn it on and turn it off. We need to have clear guidelines,” he said.
He said the online system was used with the Sister’s Road Anglican Primary School during the last academic year and a ten-per cent pupil attendance rate was recorded due to a lack of Internet connectivity.
“They have seen that the learning and teaching have been affected by this online (classes),” Lum Kin said.
“The Government finds money for all kinds of issues, they need to find it for our schools,” he added.