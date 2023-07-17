‘Severed hand’ video leaves family shaken

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

The family of the man who whose hand was severed by a female relative has been left distraught over a video circulating on social media moments after the incident.

A 43-second video shows the man sitting on the ground with his left hand severed at the wrist and with chop wounds to his right hand.

His hand was chopped off on Friday evening while he was at his Oropouhce South Trace, Barrackpore, home. It is alleged that during an incident, involving a 58-year-old woman who was repeatedly struck about her body, including her head, with an iron chair, a 20-year-old intervened and the man’s hand was chopped. The young woman remained in police custody yesterday.

The 61-year-old sanitation worker’s hand could not be reattached by doctors. He remained a patient at the San Fernando General Hospital. The woman who was struck was hospitalised on Friday. She was discharged but returned on Saturday via ambulance to be re-examined. She was expected to be back home yesterday.

A relative yesterday said that the family saw a video circulating on social media of the man without his hand and this has left them shaken. It was said that the family has been facing “a lot of emotions”. Of the video the family member said, “It was really disturbing and unprofessional. I know what (the man) did but they don’t know how we feeling right now … It even on TikTok.”

In the video, a man is heard speaking about the hand which was on the ground. A man is then shown looking at his wounds and grimacing. He is mainly incoherent.

The relative said she is unaware who shot the video.

The man’s watch remained on the ground when members of the media visited on Saturday. The 58-year-old, who said she faced decades of abuse, spoke of Friday’s incident during which she thanked the 20-year-old for rescuing her and pleaded for the police not to charge her.

She woman said she was sitting to the back of the house around 3.30 p.m. when she had and argument with a 61-year-old man. “He take the iron chair and start hitting me all on my back and my head. He hit me on my leg, all on my hip, he hit me with it … He hit me real bad I nearly freak out on the ground,” the petite woman said.

She was bleeding from a wound to her head and, the female relative who arrived on the scene, told the man to stop. He began cursing her and also threatening to hit her with the chair, the woman said. The female relative retrieved the cutlass from inside the house. She again told the man to stop before she swung the cutlass at him.

It severed his left hand and he was also chopped twice on his right hand. The police and ambulance officials were contacted and both the man and woman were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

