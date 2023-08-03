State water provider WASA yesterday confirmed that a quantity of sewage was contained in effluent flowing out of manholes in parts of Downtown Port of Spain, as repairs to the Beetham Wastewater Treatment Plant have again been delayed.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said repairs to the Beetham plant have been making “slow progress” but he was “not aware” the city was being affected by sewage.
He assured the public a permanent resolution is on the horizon even as WASA said repairs are expected to be completed tomorrow.
WASA first gave notice on July 18 that it had started critical repairs to the plant, initially expected to have been completed by July 21.
Heavy rains in Port of Spain and across the country that week caused massive street flooding and stymied works at the plant.
Public relations manager at the Authority Daniel Plenty told the Express via phone yesterday that some wastewater overflow was still occurring, exacerbated by almost daily rainfall.
Gonzales said yesterday WASA was expected to arrive at a permanent resolution, after being asked to respond to complaints from parts of the city, including busy Downtown areas, that sewage and garbage have been spewing from drains and manholes for almost two weeks.
Among those calling for action yesterday were taxi-drivers at the Wrightson Road/Long Circular stand on lower Chacon Street, who reported that even short spells of rain were worsening the situation.
The minister stated via WhatsApp that “repairs at the Beetham Plant have started and are ongoing and they are making slow progress”.
“They are doing their best to maintain the levels until all the pumps are fully repaired.”
He said WASA was also “using additional equipment to pump out water to keep the levels down”.
Gonzales noted that WASA has been sanitising affected areas, and stated: “With the plan of action now being implemented, I am confident that they will arrive at a permanent resolution.”
WASA’s Plenty said the repairs involved critical, technical issues that were being worked on.
He said since WASA’s last target of last Sunday for completion, some challenges were encountered.
“It’s some extensive and technical work that we are undertaking that’s taking longer than we anticipated but we are really working at having the issue resolved as quickly as possible,” he stated.
Asked to confirm whether sewage was contained in overflows affecting Downtown, Plenty said “yes”. He emphasised that sanitation efforts remained a priority.
He said WASA crews were actively sanitising affected areas and pumping down manholes.
In its July 18 release, WASA stated that as a result of the works “there may be higher than normal flows in the sewer collection system, leading to the possibility of overflowing manholes, in areas of lower Port of Spain and Beetham Gardens, particularly during heavy rainfall”.
Plenty confirmed Beetham residents were still being affected, and said WASA continued to liaise with the community on the issue.
WASA asked that people contact its customer call centre, toll-free, at 800-4420/4426 for more assistance.