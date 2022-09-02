SEX ABUSE BREAKTHROUGH

Charges were laid yesterday against a 51-year-old man accused of sexually abusing more than 30 boys at the St Dominic’s Children’s Home over 25 years ago.
And, attorneys representing about half a dozen alleged victims of sexual abuse have initiated legal action on the St Dominic Children’s Home, the Statutory Authority Service Commission, the Archdiocese of Port of Spain, the Office of the Attorney General and two alleged sexual abusers arising out of abuse that took place at St Dominic Children’s Home over 25 years ago.
Attorney Christlyn Moore issued the pre-action protocol letters on behalf of her clients.
The man charged was interrogated at the Besson Street Police Station, Port of Spain, over the past seven days.
Last week Friday, Woman Corporal Deonarine and Sargeant Baptiste from the Child Protection Unit (CPU) arrested the man at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, where he is employed.
He was taken to the Besson Street station, where he was advised he could have an attorney present.
The Express learned the man requested that his sibling be present.
Three of the man’s alleged victims were asked by police to visit the station, where they separately identified him through a one-way glass window, to protect their identities.
The Express was told advice was given to charge the alleged abuser following the evidence from the three alleged victims. Multiple charges were slapped on the man, ranging from attempted forced buggery, buggery, indecent sexual assault and serious indecency.
He was charged by three investigators—Cpl Deonarine, WPC Hudlin and PC Bostic, all of the Child Protection Unit, and who have been working closely with the alleged victims separately. The alleged perpetrator consented to be interviewed by police, and was cooperating throughout his detention at the police station.
Sources said the man admitted to being a former employee of St Dominic’s Children’s Home, but denied the allegations of sexual abuse against 30-plus boys over 25 years ago.
The Express learned the man claimed he was a victim of abuse as a child.
Sources indicated the Director of Public Prosecutions intends to make an application for the case to be sent straight to the High Court for trial, given the age of the allegations.
The man’s arrest comes about four months after investigative work by the police into the contents of the 1997 Robert Sabga report into children’s homes in Trinidad and Tobago, which surfaced following the completion of the Justice Judith Jones report, which also examined the state of children’s homes in the country.
The Sabga report stated that no action was taken against the man, in the face of allegations of abuse of 30 boys.
One of the victims had told the Express the man was asked to resign after he (victim) came forward and disclosed to a teacher the abuse he suffered.
Following his resignation, the man gained employment with the North West Regional Health Authority.
The man is expected to appear before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court today.