Five children, including a disabled child, were allegedly sexually abused by a 16-year-old boy at the Shri Jayalakshmi home 25 years ago, but no action was taken.
In fact, the court ruled that the abuser return to the home.
The Robert Sabga July 1997 task force report contains several incidents of shocking sexual horror perpetuated against children at children’s homes.
The task force recommended that the abuser at the Shri Jayalakshmi home be transferred from the home, and that the $60,000 subvention to the home be stopped, pending an investigation and audit into the facility.
The shocking findings are found in the 25-year-old report, which the Express has obtained.
The Express visited the Jayalakshmi home yesterday and was told by a representative that the manager was not present, and to return today.
According to the report, the home caused great distress to the investigating committee headed by Sabga, who reported they were met with hostility when they visited the home.
The report stated that in 1996, the 16-year-old boy (name called) was taken to court for sexually molesting several of the children at the home.
It stated that those molested include three girls, ages nine, ten and 11; two boys, eight; and another aged 16/17, who is disabled (names called).
Shockingly, the task force said the perpetrator was represented by a senior official of the home, who acted as both his accuser in court and his defence attorney.
Further to this, having brought the boy before the court, the official then petitioned the court to have him returned to the home (and back among the children he (the boy) had molested), a petition the court granted,” stated the report.
The report stated that the boy resided at the home in an unfurnished room in a shed, where he was “isolated”.
It stated that the boy (who would now be 41 years of age), slept on a mattress and had to move an unmounted door across the doorway for privacy.
The task force stated it was told privately that no psychologist or counsellor of any kind was ever called in or visited the home to work with either the boy or the children he molested.
Reckless endangerment
The report stated the children were reportedly seen by a doctor right after the incidents were discovered, but no one else.
The incidents, it stated, were said to have occurred at night, over an indeterminate period of time.
At the time, the task force recommended the boy be removed from the home, and transferred to St Michael’s or YTC.
“A full investigation of the incidents of sexual abuse he is alleged to have committed needs to be done.
“If the management is unwilling to submit to same, then the children who were reportedly abused must be removed from the home and placed in another facility where proper psychological and medical assessments and intervention can be executed,” stated the report.
It added that any reluctance from management should be interpreted as an indication the managers are not fit and proper to continue to operate such a home, and that steps should be initiated to have them debarred from doing so.
“The manner in which the whole affair was dealt with is totally unsatisfactory to the task force, and there is the strong possibility that the management could well be liable for knowingly engineering and permitting a situation wherein the children in their care were re-exposed to someone who had sexually assaulted them before.
“It is tantamount to reckless endangerment of the highest order, stated the report.
“The report also cited possible fraud at the home, and recommended an audit.
The task force claimed they faced hostility and poisoned mail.
“Given the resistance to inspection, the hostility the task force was subjected to (including becoming the target of poisoned mail), the neglect and incompetence exhibited in the incidents of sexual abuse, as well as the evidence of possible fraud, the task force recommended the immediate suspension of subvention pending a proper ministry audit,” the report stated.
Targeted for abuse and humiliation
Three months before the task force submitted its report, the chairman of the Jayalakshmi home wrote to the Social Development Ministry’s permanent secretary, complaining about the task force and stating that any information on the home was unlawfully obtained and cannot be relied upon.
The letter stated the task force members did not contact the home before visiting it, and accused members of not behaving in a professional and responsible manner.
The letter registered an issue with Sabga’s visit to the home on March 19, 1997, where it was alleged he asked a 12-year-old boy to show the upper part of the home.
The letter claimed the child refused and said permission had to be sought, and the child was told he has the prime minister’s permission.
It claimed task force members had the staff and the children “under intensive and fearful interrogation”.
It further claimed ridiculous and biased questions were put to staff.
The letter claimed a teacher at the home had taken up a position at Sabga’s business place.
“I would like to point out that whatever information was obtained by Mr Sabga and his cohorts was in fact unlawfully obtained and cannot be relied upon or given as any authentic information in any report concerning this home and the manner in which they sought to obtain such information was most wicked, biased and malicious,” stated the letter, which is attached to the task force report.
“They have betrayed the trust given to them by the Cabinet and have abused their position as members of an important task force in so far as this home is concerned which leaves one to wonder whether this home which is a reputable private Hindu institution fully supported by the Hindu and other communities of the country was targeted for abuse and humiliation,” stated the letter.
• If you were a victim at any of the children’s homes and would like to share your story, please e-mail anna.ramdass@trinidadexpress.com