Sex for jobs

COCO Reef Resort and Spa in Tobago has been directed by the High Court to pay close to $3.5 million to one of its former general managers who claimed his employment at the institution was unlawfully terminated in 2020.
But the judge has directed that the judgment be forwarded to the Commissioner of Police to determine if any criminal offences were committed by the claimant and the second defendant in the matter — Caribbean hotelier John Jefferis.
The former employee was initially seeking close to $18 million, but a major part of his claim was struck out yesterday by Justice Frank Seepersad.
The sums being sought represented salaries and entitlements the former employee said he would have received if his employment was not prematurely terminated, as well as monies that had been promised to him by the establishment’s owner, John Jefferis, but was never paid.
Bringing the claim was 51-year-old Eric Feniet, who said he had dedicated 25 years of his life employed at the hotel and was instrumental in it gaining millions of dollars in profits.
But in May 2020, Feniet’s services were terminated without notice and his position eventually filled by another individual, even though he was informed he was being let go because his position was redundant.
In his claim, Feniet made a series of startling claims against Jefferis, alleging that as part of his duties, he was responsible for hiring young, single women with the intent that they would have secret sexual relations with Jefferis. Feniet claimed in the lawsuit that he was hand-picked by Jefferis in England at the age of 26 and worked his way up over the years from food and beverage manager to general manager and director.
After being hired, he moved to Tobago, sacrificing his family life and leaving friends behind.
He claimed that, during his tenure, he was promised US$1.5 million by Jefferis as part of his pension benefits and also a parcel of land in Tobago to construct his own home.
Feniet said, in his view, he was not terminated from the position because of either redundancy or economic consequences because of the Covid-19 virus, as the resort had claimed. Instead, he believed he was fired from the position since the resort was no longer willing to fulfil the promises made to him.
Alarming admissions
In his ruling, while Justice Seepersad found that Feniet was indeed entitled to compensation for wrongful dismissal, he struck out the portion of the claim in which Feniet argued that he was promised US$1.5 million by Jefferis.
The judge also directed that the Registrar of the High Court forward to the Office of the Commissioner of Police his judgment and the transcript of the proceedings for it to be determined whether any criminal offences had been committed by either of the two.
“By his own admission, the claimant (Feniet), a foreigner to our shores, hired young unmarried personal assistants, who, as part of their employment, had to have sex with the second defendant (Jefferis).
“These alarming admissions cannot be left unaddressed. Our nation’s women must be cherished, protected and they must be treated with dignity and respect. Women are not and cannot be viewed as ‘play things’ of wealthy, powerful or influential men and this society must reject their objectification and desist from gender discrimination, gender inequity and female exploitation.
“The claimant should hang his head in shame as in furtherance of his insular concerns and agenda, he may have facilitated the violation of many young women. This type of behaviour is despicable and in the circumstances, this court directs that this judgment, the proceedings filed, the witness statements and the transcripts of the trial, shall be forwarded by the Registrar of the Supreme Court to the Commissioner of Police within 30 days of the date of this judgment, for investigation so as to determine whether the claimant and/or the second defendant committed any criminal offence or offences,” the judge wrote in his judgment.
Justice Seepersad said he found it “shocking” that Feniet facilitated “despicable practices” where women were possibly exploited and placed in vulnerable situations as they sought employment.
“He (Feniet) also arranged for escorts in a country where prostitution is illegal,” Justice Seepersad said, adding that in his view, breaches against certain sections of the Sexual Offences Act may had been committed.
Jefferis, 76, lives in Bermuda, and has been in the hotel business for more than 50 years. He owns hotels in Bermuda and luxury apartments in Cuba.
In addition to seeking compensation for wrongful dismissal, Feniet was also claiming libel, since in an e-mail circulated to staff after his termination sought to suggest his performance as general manager had resulted in significant financial losses for the resort.
He was represented by attorneys Terrence Bharath, Esther Gaston, Daniella Bharath and Marina Narinesingh, while attorney Martin George led the case for Jefferis.