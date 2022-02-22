SEX, LAW & VIDEOTAPE

“Social justice warriors” who video record incidents of people engaging in lewd acts and share it on social media to prompt police action can likely land themselves in hot water under the amended Sexual Offences legislation.
A recent video recorded by a woman of a man and woman engaging in sexual activity in a car on a beach, in full view of children, came to the fore at a Special Select Committee (SSC) meeting yesterday on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) (No.3) Bill, 2021.
The video has been circulating on social media for over a week.
Independent Senator Paul Richards said at the SSC meeting that it was sent to his mobile phone over the weekend.
“It’s a really unfortunate video, and the woman is taping it in demonstration of how disgusted she is by these two adults having sex in full view of children. And the woman’s child is in the immediate vicinity. And while she is taping it, her child comes in to frame and she says look, my child is here,” he noted.
“So there are several different, unfortunate scenarios. One, she may be taping it as evidence of a criminal act taking place, but unwittingly she has included her child in the frame in the sexual activity, which adds a different dimension, and now the video has spiralled.
“How do we reconcile that sort of situation where her intention is, from what I saw, is not sexual gratification, but to document a breach… lewd and lascivious behaviour… in the presence of a child, exposing a child to sexual content or sexual activity, which is another breach of the criminal code in Trinidad and Tobago.
“And now she herself, because she has recorded it, her child is in the frame, may be found in breach of several parts of this law as proposed, even though it is in a public place,” Richards pointed out.
Embarrassing the police
Responding to Richards’s point, Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial was of the view that if someone records a minor engaging in sexual activity in a house and they choose to take this evidence to the police then, in her opinion, they are not committing an offence.
“If you decide to share via social media, and even if you decide to share via WhatsApp or social media, two people having sex on the beach, then I think you will be captured by the intention to humiliate as opposed to having the intention of preventing a crime,” she stated.
“With respect to the child being exposed and the parent not taking precautions and steps to protect the child from viewing what is taking place, that may be captured under a separate law and may give rise to other offences, so they may have unwittingly incriminated themselves under other pieces of legislation,” she explained.
Present at yesterday’s SSC meeting were representatives of the Public Defenders Department, the Alliance for State Action and the Trinidad and Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association.
Addressing her comments to the Public Defenders Department, Lutchmedial asked whether someone who turned to social media to “embarrass” the police into action can be penalised by the amended law.
“We’ve seen women putting out videos showing their bruises, saying I’m being beaten up and the police are not taking me seriously.
“We have people who say that they make reports all the time about minors being abused sexually or physically and the police being unwilling to intervene, so neighbours start recording it and putting it on Facebook to embarrass the police.
“Do you think that those types of people, whose intention of sharing it is really to prompt action, can be penalised under this law?” she asked.
Deputy public defender Raphael Morgan emphasised that, unfortunately, such people can be penalised.
“While part of their intent may be altruistic in terms of shaming the police to doing something, part of it also encompasses embarrassing the alleged perpetrator and causing society to shun them.
“So unfortunately, those acts can be caught by the legislation, and it’s a matter of how the prosecution wishes to proceed and whether they wish to charge and pursue the conviction against them. But the legislation is wide enough to capture those persons, and unfortunately, social justice warriors may be caught in the net,” he said.