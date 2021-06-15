Sex offenders’ info open to public

The Senate unanimously passed a bill yesterday which gives the public the right to access a sex offender website providing names, photographs and date of birth of convicted sex offenders.
All present in the chamber supported the Sexual Offences Amendment which was passed 28 for, none against.
In piloting the measure, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi explained that the current sex offenders register would be deleted and replaced by two registers—a National Sex Offender register which is a non-public register (and which would have all the particulars about the person) and a public sex offenders website, which the public can access.
The Attorney General said the website would contain the “locality” of the sex offender, but not the specific address “to avoid victimisation”.
The website however will not include persons retroactively and will only apply to offenders who offend after the passage of the legislation.
The website will be managed by the Commissioner of Police.
Once the person is convicted his/her name will go on the website but the individual may make an application to the court to not go on the register and may be exempted in certain circumstances such as where there is an appeal of the decision.
The Attorney General noted that in the period 2013 to 2018 there were 916 convictions, but there was only one name on the sex offender’s register.
“Why, is it only one? That is why we are here. So we pay attention to the marches...Are we to do something to give people a fighting chance?”
He said the Children’s Authority statistics show that for the period 2015 to 2020, out of reports of 27,837 cases of abuse, 6,402 were for sexual abuse alone and included the abuse of children of 0 to four months.
Fighting chance
The two registers will included people who are the subject of convictions of registrable offences both inside and outside of Trinidad and Tobago.
“That takes care of the situation of deportees or migrants,” the AG said, adding that it provides that such persons must report within two days of arrival to a police station to be registered.
Al-Rawi said the Office of the Attorney General was discussing further amendments to the law to treat with things like voyeurism, revenge porn, criminalising the disclosure of intimate images and videos against the will of someone.
The AG Office was also considering whether corporal punishment should be given for such offences.
He said his office was also considering whether there should be a register of sexual offences charges (as opposed to convictions).
“People come to you for a job and you have no idea of what they are before the courts for. And when the country quite correctly rise up and say how could monsters be walking around unbridled with ten, 12, 14 charges for rape and assault, it is because there is no register of these things,” he said.
He said all this “flows into the regulation of the PH, taxi and maxi and driving industry” where you give people a fighting chance at knowledge.
Lutchmedial: Rights of victims
In her contribution, UNC Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial raised the issue of the rights of the victim in determining whether an offender should be named in the sex offenders website.
“In a case of incest, if the victim feels that by publishing the information in relation to her attackers who committed an act of incest will expose her identity and it will be something that she will forever have to carry the shame, the victim ought to have a voice. And the perspective of the victim is something that the court should consider,” Lutchmedial stated.
She therefore disagreed with making it mandatory for the court to make an order that would lead to the name of a convicted sex offender being put on the public website.
The ultimate decision should remain with the court but the consideration of the victim’s perspective should be mandatory, she said.
Lutchmedial also stated there must be a review mechanism. She said it was not only about imposing punishment on someone that “they are forever branded on this website and must remain there. It is not just about offering protection to the general public about knowing who the sex offenders are. We must also look at rehabilitation and at ensuring that people can re-enter society”.
She said if someone really commits to reforming himself... “there are lots of offences captured under the rubric of sexual offences and they ain’t all of such a nature that you can say from now, there is no hope for this person and they must be branded and placed on this website...for all of eternity”.
Lutchmedial also said the information on the website should be updated on a timely basis, since we live in a country where people, including sex offenders, moved around a lot and where people give as their address where they grew up rather than where they actually live.
She noted the primary reason for a register is so that police can know the area where the sex offenders are located and can do some monitoring.
Privacy rights
Noting that the legislation did not have retroactive effect, Lutchmedial suggested that some mechanism be found, via some means of reporting, to capture persons who are currently serving a prison term for sex offences and will be coming back out into society in the next three to five years.
“They are the more immediate problem that we have to deal with as a society,” she said.
“It is a generation of sex offenders who will be coming out of prison and living with us...but only the ones convicted post the passage of this bill will be there on the website, and would be the ones that we are allowed to know about,” Lutchmedial stated.
She also expressed concerns over the removal of the special majority provision from the bill, saying a public sexual offenders website affected privacy rights.
She said if the previous bill which introduced the non-public register was passed by a special majority, she could not understand why this bill, which introduces a publicly accessible website with the private information of sex offenders, could be presented as a simple majority measure.
She said it was not an issue of whether the individuals concerned deserved privacy rights but it was more an issue of the preservation of privacy rights as a whole.
Lutchmedial also said she did not agree with the idea of having a register of persons charged with sex offences, as indicated by the Attorney General. She said this would offend against the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” and that the damage to reputation of the person, who may be found innocent, would be substantial.
She said the key solution to the problem of having persons out on numerous sex charges, unknown to the public, was to expedite the trials.