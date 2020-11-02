Sex party’ bust in April... Case thrown out

Failure on the part of the police prosecution to comply with orders of the court has resulted in charges against five local men and seven Venezuelan women being dismissed by a magistrate yesterday.
The 12 were arrested at Alicia’s House Guest House in St Ann’s on April 10, and later charged with being in breach of the Public Health Regulations by gathering in a group exceeding more than five members during an alleged Covid party.
The trial was to proceed virtually before Magistrate Sarah DeSilva yesterday afternoon but when it was called, the police prosecution indicated it was not as yet in a position to proceed with the matter.
Police Insp Rajesh Lall informed the court given that the matter was one of public interest and had garnered much media attention, he was requesting the police prosecution be allowed to forward its file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to have a State attorney appointed.
He said this was a novel case and one of the first of its kind to proceed to trial under the Regulations.
However, criminal defence attorneys Renuka Rambhajan and Seana Baboolal both objected to the application.
Charged with the offences are Bruce Bowen, Christopher Wilson, Dominic Suraj, Colin Ramjohn, Marlon Hinds, Luz Marina Vargas Ibarra, Dana Fuentes Mudarra, Gresel Goncalez, Yulangi Del Carmen Prospertt Array, Luisneidis Marino and Mariangel Valle Lopez Ramos.
Magistrate De Silva pointed out that on October 16 when the matter was last called, the police prosecution made the same application and was granted an extension of time to have the file forwarded to the DPP’s Office.
“It takes two seconds to send an e-mail,” the magistrate said.
Appalled by police conduct
In response to the request, Rambhajan said she was “appalled” by the police’s conduct in the case so far. She said to date, more than five months after her clients had been charged, the defence is yet to receive disclosure or a summary of evidence as was required under in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Rules (CPR).
Even the police officer who laid the charges was not present during the raid when her clients were arrested, she said.
She went further to state that on April 10 when the raid was carried out, the Police Service wasted no time in issuing a news release stating it had busted a “sex party”.
That release was issued before any charges were even laid, she said. This leaves one to wonder why the police cannot now act with such haste as it did back then, Rambhajan said.
In delivering her ruling, Magistrate DeSilva said the interest of all parties involved had to be weighed and all parties ought to be treated fairly.
She said on the last occasion the prosecution was granted the adjournment sought to have the file forwarded to the DPP’s Office but had taken no steps since then to have this done, only to return to court yesterday and request another extension.
“The Criminal Procedure Rules require that details (of the offence) be disclosed before even the first hearing. So far there have been several hearings and still there was no compliance.
“The prosecution has shown no regard for the court’s direction. Not even an iota of information that it is ready for trial,” stated the magistrate.
She then proceeded to dismiss the matters for a lack of prosecution by the State.