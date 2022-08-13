SHAKEDOWN TIME

THE labour movement yesterday poised itself to issue a “clarion call” to public servants to soon take time to “rest and reflect”, as it warned the Government to reconsider its offer of a four per cent wage increase.
Following a “Journey for Justice” march through Port of Spain from 10 a.m. yesterday, union leaders called on workers to be ready to answer a call to take time for reflection, as the Government must be made to “feel” the impact of its position on wage negotiations.
The march saw protest from members of the National Trade Union Centre of Trinidad and Tobago (Natuc), including the Oilfields Workers’ Unified Trade Union (OWTU), the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA), the Communications Workers Union (CWU) and the Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union (SWWTU).
Also present were members of the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Workers’ Union, Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union, Transport and Industrial Workers’ Union, the Industrial General and Sanitation Workers’ Union, Contractors and General Workers’ Trade Union and the National Trade Union Centre and Steel Workers’ Union.
Joining the march was the “Pushback Movement”, which includes civil action groups and The Islamic Front.
The labour movement has declared “war” on the Government and appealed to workers to make their voices heard through action.
Workers have been told that they are important to the functions of the country and should they be absent, there would be no one to do their jobs.
Shake down the
Government
SWWTU president Michael Annisette said yesterday the Government would not have expected the response by workers and he called on them to continue with protest action.
President of the OWTU, Michael Annisette, warned that the unions would continue with action intended to “shake down” the Government.
Labour leaders said the Government was taking a harsh position while also laying off workers and raising and introducing taxes. They pointed to higher costs of living including food prices and accused the Government of failing to create employment.
Annisette said yesterday permission had been granted for the march but that “I know they would like us to march and march and march”.
He said “what this administration would have done is to raise the sleeping giant in you, the workers” and called on them to be ready for further action.
Annisette quoted African-American freedom fighter Malcolm X and said a message had to be sent to the Government “by any means necessary”.
“A time has to come when they must feel it,” Annisette said, speaking on the Brian Lara Promenade following the march.
He listed a series of State-paid workers and said they were at home and “fed up”. These included workers under the Public Services Association (PSA), he said, later stating it was untrue that the PSA had rejected an offer of seven per cent.
Annisette said workers from the National Maintenance Training and Security Company (MTS), Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) and Petrotrin were among those “at home and fed up”.
He said bus drivers, workers with contractors, especially in South Trinidad and Government’s daily-rated workers were at home and also fed up.
He said there was a time when people had to stay at home to reflect and seek guidance and when that time comes, the workers must respond.
“When we make that clarion call we must have each and every one of you on board,” Annisette said.
He said the voices of the workers were telling the labour unions that there was “too much marching”. He asked what would happen if workers such as those at WASA were to take time to reflect.
“We are the productive forces in Trinidad and Tobago and without us you can’t have capital,” Annisette said.
“If we are home, who is going to load the cargo?”
Annisette said the Government’s statements on the issue have been “disgraceful” towards workers and amounted to workers being threatened that they would be sent home they sought their rights and their backpay.
“We have to tell Rowley and this administration we eh ‘fraid you, if you are sending them home, you are sending all of them home,” he said.
Roget: Let
sense prevail
OWTU president general Ancel Roget said yesterday T&T would become a better place only if the current Government is removed.
He said the Government was being called on to “stop this wave of retrenchment” and to ensure that outstanding benefits to workers were met.
He said this included the proper adjustment to the back benefits of pensioners.
Roget said the Government must “ensure that good sense prevails very quickly” and warned that the movement will soon take action.
He said this could happen at any time and could occur in September but workers would be seeking to have their voices heard.
He said there were some things that the movement could do and “that has to come together soon”. He asked what would happen if “everybody was resting and reflecting” and that if one day was not sufficient, that could happen for three to four days.
Roget asked what would happen if there was no one to run the public utilities or pick up the garbage and “if we shut the blasted place down”.
He accused the Government of playing games with the workers, including with the restructuring of WASA.
He said the workers were told that they would be further advised by their respective union officers but that serious action was coming soon.
Roget said some negotiations were being given two weeks until the parties responded but the unions would be preparing, in the meantime, to make a call to action. He criticised the Government for its plans to spend $7.5 million on Independence Day celebrations this month and said people were suffering.
Roget told workers that their jobs were their “property” and could not be taken away from them.
He said the unions would uphold the law but accused the Government of being law-breakers, saying “we must ensure that they pay the political price”.