A “shameful stain on humanity” is how the Catholic Commission for Social Justice (CCSJ) has viewed the scourge of domestic violence, as it appealed yesterday for a whole-of-society approach to balancing “power relations” between the sexes and to protecting women.
The CCSJ as joined a chorus of voices condemning the brutal murder of a Penal mother of two on Tuesday by an estranged lover. Reshma Kanchan, 25, was beheaded in the cutlass attack, after which her assailant attempted to slit his own throat.
Calls for serious efforts to be made against domestic violence came from organisations and individuals including Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who called on Government to introduce electronic monitoring bracelets for domestic violence offenders.
In a statement yesterday, the CCSJ, chaired by Leela Ramdeen, called “on all citizens to respond urgently to the prevalence of violence against women and girls in T&T”.
“This heinous form of oppression/gender-based violence is an affront to the inherent dignity of each woman/girl and diminishes/dehumanises all of us,” Ramdeen stated, adding:
“If we analyse these crimes, we will see that predatory violence involved planned acts. We all know the statistics, that globally, about one out of every three women has experienced violence in their lifetime. We need to move beyond statistics to take action at various levels in our society to put an end to this crime.” Ramdeen said “we must step up and be our sisters’ and brothers’ keepers. Yes, brothers, as perpetrators appear to have been socialised to respond to rejection in a certain way,” Ramdeen said.
“We must re-socialise both sexes, address the unequal power relations between men and women, and play our part in building a culture of life, love, and mutual respect from an early age,” she added.
Legislation not enough
The CCSJ believes that attitudinal and behavioural changes won’t happen “by vaps” and Ramdeen noted, “We have serious work to do.”
This included addressing the need for values/conscience formation and citizenship programmes, at home, in educational institutions, faith communities and workplaces, she said.
However, Ramdeen has contended that legislation is “not sufficient” and the national community must play its part. “Too often family members, neighbours, friends, co-workers know of or suspect abuse and do nothing about the situation,” Ramdeen said. “There are many avenues open for us to act. We have all heard stories of persons who go to the police station in the district, only to be ignored.”
She urged citizens to step out of their comfort zones and assist these women to escape imminent death. “We know that some of these perpetrators are themselves suffering from severe mental illnesses and may indeed be quite dangerous. Take every precaution when treating with these situations, call on the authorities/experts but please by all means act,” Ramdeen said, adding that the media also had a responsibility: “Each day the media assail our senses with news of more and more acts of violence against women and girls. We know that female victims far outweigh male victims.”
Ramdeen referenced as examples the murder of Kanchan but noted violence perpetrated by strangers, including the recent assault of a 17-year-old girl who responded to a Facebook advertisement about a job but was instead beaten, raped and thrown over a cliff by a 48-year-old man.