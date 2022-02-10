Shameless Kamla

“IT was an accident,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said in condemning the Opposition Leader’s statement that the death of baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia at the hands of the Coast Guard was “murder”.
Rowley also accused Kamla Persad-Bissessar of having no concern for the security of the country and its borders.
In a statement which expressed disgust and amazement at the Opposition Leader and former prime minister denouncing the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, whose primary responsibility is securing the country’s maritime borders, and accusing the Coast Guard of “murder”, Rowley said: “The Opposition Leader has limboed to a new expected disgusting low.”
Mimicking the frequently expressed Opposition’s chant, “Close the border”, “The border porous”, “Venezuelan illegal migrants overrunning Trinidad“, “We have 80,000 here”, the Prime Minister said all these statements have been the platform mantras of the Opposition Leader and her minions.
“We are inundated with guns, ammunition and trafficked humans across that border. Our border patrol attempts to stop a craft that refused to comply and acted aggressively towards lawful, reasonable and professional orders under international protocols and law. Our officers on patrol under professional orders attempted to disable the craft in the darkness of the ocean. The craft could easily have been carrying any cargo of guns, ammunition, killers or anything on the move.
“There was an accident in which unfortunately a passenger child was regrettably killed. It was an accident!” the Prime Minister emphasised.
He added: “Kamla Persad-Bissessar publicly accused the Coast Guard officers of ‘murder’! According to her, the craft should have been allowed to evade the border patrol. They (Coast Guard officers) should have known that there was an endangered baby on board.”
Accusing the Opposition Leader of disloyalty and opportunism, Rowley said: “We regret the terrible loss of that innocent infant but what should we think of the opportunistic, shameless, attention-seeking lady who is so bereft of any scintilla of patriotism.”
Browne: Kamla unfit
to ever lead NSC
Also condemning the Opposition Leader’s statement was Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, who said:
“How can an aspiring leader, in advance of the findings of any investigation, publicly pronounce a verdict of murder against our nation’s uniformed service members? Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, senior counsel, is patently and demonstrably unfit to ever again chair the National Security Council of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.”
“In the wake of this tragic and unfortunate loss of a young life, there can be no doubt that Mrs Persad-Bissessar has made a significant error in immediately and publicly pronouncing her verdict of murder against the uniformed services of Trinidad and Tobago, in advance of the findings of the investigation announced by the Minister of National Security. Her premature statements can only serve to inflame the issue elsewhere, and her pronouncements do not appear to be in the best interest of Trinidad and Tobago, neither are they geared toward any proper process of ascertaining the true facts. Such unfortunate and serious situations should never be used by opposition personalities as a political football.”
What the Opposition Leader said
Addressing the UNC’s Monday Night Forum this week, the Opposition Leader asked whether reasonable force was used by the Coast Guard.
“What a heart-breaking thing to see our Coast Guard of Trinidad and Tobago firing on a migrant vessel, murdering a baby… You see women and children, did they have weapons? Did anyone raise a weapon against you? Why did you shoot?
“You have things to do if you say they coming to ram you, you could take evasive action, why did you have to shoot? …A young baby is killed by the T&T Coast Guard. (Fitzgerald) Ethelbert (Hinds) resign now!” she stated.