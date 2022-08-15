The 11 occupants of Block D of the area earmarked for the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion in Crown Point, Tobago, have agreed to negotiate with the State, after refusing to do so for the past three years.
This was confirmed yesterday by Member of Parliament for Tobago West Shamfa Cudjoe, who added this was why the eviction of the residents last week Thursday came to a halt.
“There was no injunction,” Cudjoe told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday.
“Last week when the first eviction happened that is what the residents were saying, that they are now ready to negotiate,” she said.
She noted that, over the past three years, the 11 residents were served with eviction notices and had refused to negotiate with the State for acquisition of their properties.
Last Thursday, there was chaos and tears in Crompton Trace, Crown Point, as the Percy family was served an eviction notice to vacate their home.
As police looked on, workers of the China Railway Construction (Caribbean Ltd) began removing furniture and other personal belongings from the Percys’ home.
China Railway is the company contracted to construct a new terminal building at the Tobago airport.
According to Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in a media release later that day, the Commissioner of State Lands received instructions to pause the eviction process, as such, the moving and demolition of the Percys residence came to a halt.
In separate releases, the Minister of Finance and the Judiciary dispelled claims that the High Court had granted the residents an injunction and that the matter was before the court.
Cudjoe noted yesterday: “At the point in time when the warrant was served for the Percys they were not before the court.”
She advised the Express to reach out to the office of the Commissioner of State Lands for answers to further queries.
Several calls to the office, via Ministry of Agriculture’s Land Management Division, went unanswered yesterday.
The Office of the Commissioner of State Lands is responsible for the overall management, distribution and allocation of all State Lands.
Owners of land paid
Addressing the eviction issue on Tobago Updates morning programme yesterday, Cudjoe reiterated that for over 30 years “government after government” promised to expand the Tobago airport.
“Very early in the 1980s and 1990s, owners of land at Block D, to be specific, had been paid for their lands, and that’s the specific land area that we’re having the challenges with,” she said.
She said the airport project consisted of moving 133 residents from Blocks A, B, C and D of the area of the construction.
To date, 115 of residents have already been paid over $210 million for their lands and seven have been paid 80 per cent of their proposed land value and are still in negotiations with the State, she stated.
“So that brings you to 122, therefore leaving 11 people. Eleven persons are on Block D. Block D had been receiving notices since 2019, and refused to negotiate or come to a place of saying yes we’re going to accept compensation…,” Cudjoe said.
“Now remember Block D lands had been paid for. You hear some people saying yes my father sold the land or gave up the land to the State but I didn’t get any of the money. And we really have to get reasonable as it relates to this. What the Government is offering is to pay for the structure that they are living on,” she explained.
Cudjoe added:
“There are some who went out and got animals and so on. Of course, those things are going to be taken into consideration. But we have to sit at the table and have the conversation. I hear them saying now that what the Government offered is chick feed, but come to the table and negotiate.”
Cudjoe said on July 6, the State served the 11 residents another notice, giving them 30 days to vacate their premises.
“Because every month we hold back this project we are losing $5 million. The contractor has already been selected. The workmen are here, the material and so on already acquired, so we have to move forward with the project. At the end of the day it’s about vacating the space so that all of Tobago can benefit,” she said.
“We have to improve our product and improve our airport. We complain about wanting better service as it relates to the airline (Caribbean Airlines). We don’t want to have to pay for the international airlines to fly to Tobago. If we build a proper airport to facilitate the first class and the business class and to suit modern tourism in this day and age, then we will be in a better place by making that investment,” she emphasised.
As to the 11 residents agreeing to negotiate, Cudjoe said:
“We have the people, after receiving eviction notices for three years, now saying we’re now going to negotiate, and the Government is saying okay, let’s negotiate.”
“You have 122 persons who have already moved on and here we are left with 11. Now in the most peaceful way that we possibly can and in the fastest way so that we don’t lose $5 million a month anymore, let’s do what is necessary so that we can have a peaceful resolution of this matter.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Express reported last Friday that eviction of the Percys was short-lived as an injunction had been granted by the court.
This is not so and no injunction was granted, as corrected by the Judiciary.
The error is regretted.