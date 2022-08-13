Shamfa: 11 occupants served with eviction notices

Member of Parliament of Tobago West Shamfa Cudjoe says to date 11 Crown Point land occupants were served eviction notices and refused to negotiate with the State for acquisition of their properties.
In a Facebook post yesterday, she said for every month the State is not allowed access to the earmarked space to carry out expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport, taxpayers lose at least $5 million.
Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Trevor James has, however, challenged the State to use the $5 million it says it loses each month the airport expansion project is delayed and pay residents of Crompton Trace, Crown Point, Tobago, whose properties stand in the way of expansion works.
James felt that instead of this money going down the drain, it could be put to better use.
“Pay the people that same $5 million on delays. You could have paid the people a long time ago,” he said during an interview on Tobago Updates yesterday morning.
“This is a wilful attempt to pauperise Tobagonians again. And Tobagonians must stand up and understand that our properties, our value have been eroded and taken away by those in Port of Spain because they have this sad power.
“All of this speaks to a lack of autonomy,” he added.
On Thursday, the Percy family at Crompton Trace woke up to police officers and workers of the China Railway Construction (Caribbean Ltd) at their doors, to execute an eviction order issued by the Commissioner of State Lands.
China Railway is the company contracted to construct a new terminal building at the Tobago airport.
“What we saw yesterday is some public servants in Trinidad calling the police, headed by somebody in Trinidad, to evict people using Chinese labour. Think about that, Tobago. We have Chinese workers removing property from houses in Tobago and putting them on the road, with the protection of the police,” James said.
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said in a media release on Thursday, as well as at the THA’s post-executive council news briefing, a previous injunction was filed by the residents, in which the THA was named as one of the defendants.
He said the matter was before the court, and this was why he could not understand how the eviction took place.
However, in a news release yesterday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said this was not so. “The exercise of possession yesterday (Thursday) was not before the court when it commenced,” he said.
Ole talk, lacouray
Commenting on the issue yesterday, Cudjoe said there was “ole talk, the lacouray and then there’s facts”.
She said the 20-year-old land acquisition issue was a very sensitive one.
“The majority of Tobagonians want a modern airport that will facilitate more quality airlift, attract investors and improve our competitiveness as a tourism economy. Unfortunately, private lands had to be compulsorily acquired to facilitate the airport expansion project,” she said.
Cudjoe stated that to date, 115 property owners within Zones A, B and C have negotiated and settled with the State, and a further seven partially settled through advance payments, to the tune of 80 per cent of the property value.
“That’s 122 persons who have accepted settlements. These settlements are at a total cost of $210,766,703.68. As it relates to the controversial Zone D, six persons with structures within Zone D have negotiated and settled ex-gratia payments with the State at a total cost of $687,000,” she said.
“To date there are 11 occupants who have been served eviction notices and refuse to negotiate with the State. These 11 occupants are currently being served warrants, and the relevant action to clear the land and facilitate the progress of the project is being executed by the State,” Cudjoe said.
Political obstructionism
Imbert said yesterday if the land-acquisition process continued to be obstructed, a new airport terminal would never be built, and Tobago would remain uncompetitive and lag behind in terms of aviation facilities.
He said for the last three years, the Government had painstakingly sought to negotiate compensation with the occupants for the acquisition of lands, but without resolution.
“It should be noted that in several instances these lands were already acquired and paid for by the State many years ago. It should be emphasised that the total compensation being offered to the occupants of the lands is significantly more than is required under the Land Acquisition Act, and the Government has raised the sum of $300 million for land acquisition for the new airport terminal in Tobago, of which over $200 million has already been paid to over 100 owners and/or occupants of land required for the project,” Imbert stated in the release.
He said the stalemate had stymied the construction of the critically needed new international airport terminal in Tobago for over a year, and was costing millions of dollars in claims for delays.
“However, the Government is committed to modernising the airport infrastructure in Tobago so Tobago will keep pace with its tourism competitors in the region who are all upgrading their airports for the benefit of their citizens without being humbugged by political obstructionism,” he said.