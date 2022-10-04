Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe says the $59,000 telephone bill she racked up because of roaming charges was “unfortunate”, but the country would never forget the wastage of taxpayers’ money under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led People’s Partnership government.
In her contribution to the budget debate at the Parliament sitting yesterday, Cudjoe noted that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had spoken of the roaming charges she had incurred.
In 2017 when she was tourism minister, Cudjoe travelled to the Bahamas for four days to attend the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace.
Her cellphone bill was over $59,000 due to roaming charges.
“I didn’t know that Bahamas was not on the Caricom treaty so therefore they were charging ten times more. Quite unfortunate. But she forgot to tell us about when her personal assistant or the person on her personal team, now a member, ran up a phone bill and he wasn’t even in any political position,” Cudjoe said yesterday.
Cudjoe said Persad-Bissessar had taken her sister on trips amounting to $800,000.
She also said the former government went on trips to Brazil and India.
“Remember when they took the poondit (pundit, corrected MP Dinesh Rambally) and his wife up to India, they told us they were going to negotiate something relating to airplanes and the person had no qualification in that area,” she said.
Cudjoe said under the former government a fire truck was moved for $9 million.
“The things they hope we have forgotten, we remember, so don’t play paragon of perfection for me,” she said.
She further claimed the former government had utilised CEPEP and URP workers to stage protests.
UNC hiding behind PDP
Cudjoe noted she was making her 13th budget contribution having been a parliamentarian for three years.
She said therefore she has not forgotten as she accused the United National Congress (UNC) of not providing for Tobago.
Cudjoe said after the UNC lost elections in 2013, Tobago was “cut off” from programmes to upgrade hotels and from grants and these were only resolved by the People’s National Movement in 2015.
She blamed the UNC for running Sandals out of Tobago and not completing the Tobago airport.
Opposition MP Ravi Ratiram interjected, saying the only person who got run out of Tobago is the PNM.
Cudjoe fired back that the UNC has never fought and won and election in Tobago and does not have the ability to contest a seat,
“They have to hide behind PDP (progressive Democratic Patriots) and it have no PDP for them to hide behind because Watson Duke take back he party,” she said.
She said she will not fight with the Opposition, adding, “I do one kind of fighting - at the polls, and I never lose yet.”
The PNM, she said, has led with compassion and does what is necessary for the youngsters who have been putting their shoulders to the wheel.
She noted that at the Parliament yesterday were 36 interns from the ministry’s “Dream Chasers” programme.
She detailed the successes of the Government’s youth-oriented programmes, saying “that is why the Government takes the actions even though they are unpopular and we may have to make political sacrifices to ensure that these youngsters have a future and have the opportunities that we experienced”.
Cudjoe also took a jab at Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin who listed a number of roads in her constituency that are in need of repair.
She said Benjamin was “caught on camera” inciting people to burn debris and destroy the roads in protest action, adding that the same Benjamin then had the nerve to come to the Parliament in her “smoky clothes” smelling of smoke.