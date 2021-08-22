Shamfa backs SoE extension:

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe is in support of the curfew extension, which she says is necessary as it is selfish and unwise to open up the country knowing so many are yet to be vaccinated.
She was speaking last Friday at a function where the National Commission For Self-Help Ltd distributed $1.25 million in home repair grants, at the Calder Hall Multi-purpose Facility.
“I don’t want the curfew to be extended. Many people who have things to do and want to get back to normal don’t want the curfew to be extended, but it’s something right now and now it is not about what we want but what has to be done, so that we can get more people on board, more people vaccinated,” Cudjoe said.
Debate on the extension to November begins in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. It requires a simple majority for passage which Government has.
Cudjoe said some people had been clamouring for the arrival of the vaccines, but now the vaccines are here there is hesitancy.
She said this has been observed during her walkabouts in her constituency.
“There are some people who are saying to us ‘God is my vaccine’ and I am saying to you, ‘yes we trust in God’ for help and support but we have to remember that God helps those who help themselves. The Covid-19 situation is a serious one and some of us are underestimating or overestimating our immune systems,” Cudjoe added.
Tobago recorded 56 Covid deaths as at last Friday.