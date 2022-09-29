SHAMFA CRIES SHAME

SPORT Minister Shamfa Cudjoe yesterday lashed out at critics of the 2022-2023 national budget, saying there were some people who never worked a day in their lives and were still receiving a pension as the safety net remained strong.
Cudjoe, along with Cabinet colleagues Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and acting Minister of Digital Transformation Allyson West, yesterday opened the $18 million Tacarigua Community Centre at Bally Trace, Tacarigua.
Speaking at the function, Cudjoe did not refer directly to the cut in gas subsidies, but said there had been “lots of negative rhetoric about we having to walk everywhere now”.
She asked the audience to look at Barbados and Jamaica, claiming that while Trinidad and Tobago still had some cheese, the other two territories had to settle for chalk.
“Chalk and cheese,” she thundered.
“There are difficult decisions to make, but we march on so that the daughter of a labourer can become a doctor or the son of a fisherman can become a pilot,” she said. “We in Government have held on to our commitment for free quality education,” she added.
She lamented, however, that people wanted everything right now.
“Everyone wants everything for nothing and we all want the good life right now, but people right now don’t even have proper savings for themselves and far less for their children, but why is it so hard to sacrifice?” she asked rhetorically.
She recalled coming from a large sibling-filled household in Tobago and while there were many of them, at the age of 12, she stopped receiving milk in her tea as that was now meant for the younger sibling behind her.
She did not openly boast about her parents, but said: “They made it work.”
More money for
social programmes
Minister Gonzales spoke about the cut in the gas subsidy directly.
Wearing the hat of Lopinot/Bon Air West MP, he said the subsidy cost taxpayers a total of $2.4 billion, but asked what had it really done for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
He said people often asked what Government had been doing for them, and listed community centres, schools, drains, roads and improvement in people’s lives.
“The fuel subsidy and gas price policy appears to be difficult, but this centre was built during the height of the pandemic and despite low revenues, Government stuck to the task to complete this facility,” he said.
He said that while the subsidy had been reduced, it meant more money for social programmes.
“We are called upon to make difficult decisions, all to benefit the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Minister Allyson West lauded the centre and the Internet access it offered. She said while the centre was built to accommodate a wide range of services, it would also assist citizens who lack Internet access to have.
She said access to the Internet was now as essential as water and electricity as she wanted to raise the digital IQ of the community, which would also promote education through online training.
There are currently six community centres with Internet access, but the goal was to have it in 15 of these centres, she said.