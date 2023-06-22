THE sister of Allanlane Ramkissoon, who died on Sunday after he was burnt during a flash fire at the NiQuan gas-to-liquids plant, has called for the results of any investigation into his death to be shared with his family.
Speaking with the Express via telephone yesterday, Ruthlane Ramkissoon-Gobin said the family welcomed extensive enquiries into the incident, and said that Ramkissoon’s relatives were still coming to terms with his death.
The Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) yesterday ordered NiQuan to stop operations at its Pointe-a-Pierre facility while an investigation takes place.
Ramkissoon-Gobin said the findings of OSHA should also be shared with her family.
She said since the incident, Ramkissoon’s relatives have not been contacted by any NiQuan official or “anyone” on their loss.
However, representatives of Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES), where Ramkissoon was employed, visited his relatives on the day he passed and extended condolences, his sister said.
“We were very grateful for this,” Ramkissoon-Gobin said, adding that the company has extended support.
Ramkissoon’s family has maintained that they fear details of the accident could be covered up, and Ramkissoon-Gobin called for as many investigations into the matter as possible.
She said the family hoped for justice and noted they were grieving and preparing for Ramkissoon’s farewell.
Ramkissoon-Gobin said there was some “relief” for the family on hearing that investigations into the accident had started.