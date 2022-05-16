Sharon Rowley: Teach gender violence awareness in schools

A call has been made for gender-based violence sensitisation to be taught at the primary school level.
Making the call was Sharon Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Sharon Rowley, National Champion of the Spotlight Initiative Trinidad and Tobago, was speaking at a forum titled “Gender-Based Violence and Me, Insights and Solutions from the Youth of the Region” held in conjunction with I CAN and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Tobago last Saturday.
“It must start at the primary school level. We must start the time they go into that school, you have to teach them because we can’t always depend on the parents, so let us use the school system to try to reach that goal that we must reach at whatever point in time,” Rowley S said.
Also speaking at the forum, Minister of Child and Gender Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy said “over the last few months we have been ramping up our public education and sensitisation efforts with the simple message zero tolerance to gender-based violence, and as I say to persons all the time it’s beginning with personal responsibility, each and every citizen deciding to do better and be better and collectively. I am confident that we would work towards eradicating all forms of violence in Trinidad and Tobago.”
Activist Khaleem Ali, a member of Youth Votes Matter, said there must be legislative change to include members of the LGBTQIA community. “It has always been my philosophy just because something is controversial does not mean that it should stand in the way of justice and that would be an amendment to the domestic violence act to recognise relationships that are not heteronormative, because whether or not you are a supporter of persons who are, the reality of the situation is gender-based violence occurs in those relationships as well, and that currently there exists a legislative gap, so those persons cannot seek the same redress that a person in a traditional relationship would be able to,” Ali said.
It was noted that Saturday’s forum must not be another talk shop, but a topic brought to the fore every day of the year. The role of music and gender-based violence was also highlighted as well as safe spaces for men.
Victims of domestic violence also shared their stories.