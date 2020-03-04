THE killing of 37-year-old mother Sharlene Ramkissoon by gunmen at a fruit stall in Maracas Valley, St Joseph, on Tuesday afternoon has shocked resident in the quiet Acono community.
It has left Ramkissoon’s relatives and friends in grief, with some questioning if there’s really a God.
Ramkissoon had stopped to buy items at the stall around 4 p.m., leaving her daughter waiting in a vehicle nearby. Minutes later gunmen stormed the small business place and started shooting.
Ramkissoon was struck by several bullets and died at the scene.
Darie Simon, a 34-year-old man from Acono, was also shot multiple times and killed.
Police found evidence to suggest high-powered rifles were used in the attack.
Residents believe Simon may have been the intended target but said they did not know why.
On the Facebook page of Team Torque, a sports group in the area, a photo of a smiling Ramkissoon was posted with this message: “Sometimes in one’s life you question yourself and ask ‘Is there a God? Why life is so unfair at times?
“Today we lost the most loving, caring and selfless human being I have ever met. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to have known her. Mrs Sharlene Ramkissoon you would be greatly missed more than any words can express. We love you very much aunty Sharlene.”
Others described Ramkissoon as a lady who always quiet and pleasant and kept to herself.
“Another innocent person’s life taking away by gunmen who have no respect for the lives of the innocent. When will it end? How much more will have to die?”
One person posted, “An immense loss. You will be missed greatly”, and “beautiful, loving, caring, most respectable person. You didn’t deserve to die like that.”
Another wrote: “Will always remember your kindness, always willing to help, your concerns and love for family. You will be missed. Such an important pillar was removed from the family structure.”
Several residents expressed fear about the crime situation which they said had reached home.
“This one hit home boy. I don’t know what madness is this. It’s so sad what this place has become. In our own village. It not safe again.”
They called on Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, the Police Service and National Security Minister Stuart Young to make the country safe again.
Yesterday afternoon, the stall at Acono where the murders took place remained closed.
Bloodstains were visible on the ground and bullet holes could be seen on the wall of the business place. Motorists in the area slowed as they drove past the stall.
‘More people could have died’
Mark Samuel, a resident of the area, told the Express he was disturbed by the brazen nature of the killing.
“My daughters always go to the stall to buy bananas and watermelons. They come for the guy and the girl at 4 p.m. Children still on that road. People who are now going home are on that road. From what we’ve been told (Ramkissoon) was an innocent bystander. This is madness. More people could have died very easily. Children could have died. We need a sharp course correction in this country before it’s too late and this paradise becomes a hell,” Samuel said. Natasha Simon told the Express that she was surprised and angered to learn that the suspects had not yet been held.
“All these cameras along the road...when cars get stolen (police) can find them quick, quick. So you mean to tell me two people died and we didn’t catch the killers? How is that making any sense. These killers are just hurting people, breaking apart families and then roaming free. That cannot be allowed to continue,” the Express was told.
Relatives afraid
Relatives of Ramkissoon, including her brother, were at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday waiting on her autopsy results.
They said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was murdered.
Her four relatives did not want their names used, saying that they were afraid for their lives especially as the killers have not yet been caught.
“She was a good person,” one relative told the Express.
Simon’s relatives also did not want to identify themselves.
“He was the intended target and I went to the hospital and saw that they shot him in the head and yes, they came to kill him, but I don’t know why,” said one relative.
She said she did not know if his murder was related to the stabbing death of a man who was killed in Pepper Village, Maracas Valley on March 1. She said Simon and his girlfriend sold fruits and other items from their stall on the corner and as far as she knew, that was all he did.
—Additional reporting by Alexander Bruzual and Gyasi Gonzales