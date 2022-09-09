‘She loved T&T’

Queen Elizabeth II loved the Caribbean and Trinidad and Tobago, says British High Commissioner Harriet Cross.
Speaking to the media yesterday outside the High Commission’s office in St Clair, Cross said in the next ten days there will be a state funeral for the Queen and the accession of Prince Charles as King.
She noted that the Queen was the United Kingdom’s longest serving monarch who reigned for 70 years and who recently celebrated her 70th anniversary.
“She was Queen who loved the Caribbean, she loved Trinidad and Tobago, she visited here three times—1966, 1985 and 2009,” she said.
Cross said she had the pleasure of meeting her for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago.
“I met her here, I spoke to her for the first time, I never thought I would actually be back here to make such a sad announcement today,” she said.
Cross said the Queen was able to enjoy Caribbean music before her passing.
“The last time the Queen had a sort of interaction with Trinidad and Tobago was when the T&T Defence Force Steel Orchestra went to play in Windsor at her 70th jubilee celebrations.
“They played ‘Dancing Queen’ for the Queen and she smiled and laughed and clapped and I’m just really pleased that she got that moment with some Caribbean joy as part of her celebrations,” she said.
She noted that the UK flag was flying at half mast yesterday as she disclosed that there will be a period of national mourning which the British High Commission and the people of the UK will follow.
“You will notice that the flags will go back up again because the King will accede to the throne and that will probably between the next 24 to 36 hours, we will raise the flag at that point and then lower it again during the period of mourning,” she said.
“It’s a really sad day for us all and I want to say thank you to everybody who has offered me their condolences and messages,” she said.
Cross said every message will get passed on to the king.
The High Commissioner said a book of condolences will be open from today at the commission, where people will have an opportunity to sign.
She said there will also be an online book of condolences on the Buckingham Palace Royal website that anybody can access.