She’s a PNM politician

THE Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has unanimously rejected Senate President Christine Kangaloo as this country’s seventh President and will put forward the name of its own presidential candidate, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
“I am totally outraged by the audacity, the boldfacedness and shamelessness of this Government to put forward a nominee in the person of an active sitting politician,” Persad-Bissessar said, adding she will ask the Prime Minister to reconsider this move.
The former prime minister was speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday following her meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
Persad-Bissessar and her team comprising Opposition Senator Wade Mark and Opposition MP David Lee met with Rowley, Government Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Energy Minister Stuart Young to discuss the presidential candidate picked to replace Paula-Mae Weekes.
Persad-Bissessar said, following the meeting with Rowley, she consulted with her parliamentary colleagues, who rejected Kangaloo.
She said Lee communicated this unanimous rejection to Robinson-Regis.
When pressed, the former prime minister chose to keep the UNC’s presidential choice close to her chest, saying that she would prefer to follow the protocol and inform the Prime Minister first after further consultations with her caucus.
She said their candidate is independent, commands respect and has integrity and has no party affiliation to either the UNC and PNM.
Persad-Bissessar said given the “dire straits” Trinidad and Tobago is facing with crime, poverty, marginalisation, breakdown in law and order, she stressed to the Prime Minister that it was important to have a consensus position on the President to have “healing” in the nation.
She said whilst the Prime Minister agreed, Kangaloo’s name was put forward.
Persad-Bissessar said Kangaloo may be a “good human being”, but she is an active politician who contested electoral politics and was on the hustings preaching the “gospel” of the PNM.
A 2007 video was played of Kangaloo addressing a PNM public meeting and Persad-Bissessar asked: “Will she now take the gospel of the PNM and spread it in the President’s House?”
In the video, Kangaloo told her audience: “Remember to take the gospel of the PNM and spread it in your homes, in your villages, in your offices and throughout the length and breadth of Trinidad and Tobago.”
President not toothless
Persad-Bissessar said people may have the view that the President is “toothless”, but, in reality, that is not the case as the President has the power to appoint persons to independent institutions such as the Integrity Commission and the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).
The President appoints nine Independent senators to the Senate and also appoints persons to a number of commissions including the Public Service Commission, she noted.
She added that the Prime Minister tried to convince the Opposition that Kangaloo was the best candidate, having had experience acting as President and is apolitical.
This move, she said, further exemplifies the fact that the Rowley Government does not respect having non-partisan persons in office.
She said Kangaloo had contested the Pointe-a-Pierre seat, she was a Cabinet minister, and an Opposition PNM senator.
“Her family is in bed with the PNM, the whole clan…they are in the bosom, the body and the bowels of the PNM and you want to say apolitical?” said Persad-Bissessar.
Persad-Bissessar said experience has shown us that there could be a President who, on the behest of the Prime Minister, could return a Merit List for Police Commissioner, leaving the country today without a top cop and with runaway crime.
She pointed out that Kangaloo’s service as acting President has already been tainted because whilst in that seat former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran was fired.
Persad-Bissessar said this matter went to the Privy Council that determined that his firing was unlawful.
She further noted an Express report quoting Rowley as saying the PNM would not nominate an active politician as President and asked what went wrong with this position.
Protecting independent institutions
Persad-Bissessar said Kangaloo as President would subvert the spirit of the country’s democratic Constitution.
She said when the President’s Office was established it ensured further scrutiny on the Executive and Opposition so there would not be a “runaway dictatorship”.
She said one may argue that former president Arthur NR Robinson was a sitting politician.
She said there can be no comparison as Robinson was “fiercely independent” and was not a UNC member and did not “see eye to eye with Panday (Basdeo)”.
“It’s fish and fowl to say that Christine can be like a Robinson, please, there is no one like Robinson other than Robinson himself,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar noted that when President Weekes was elected, the Opposition had lent its support.
She said the President presided over the top cop scandal that will never be forgotten as she questioned the possibilities of what can transpire with a PNM politician as President.
“To the outgoing President I say ‘go in peace’, there is nothing more that can be said,” said Persad-Bissessar.
The Opposition Leader called on the people to let the Government know this is unacceptable.
“We are the Government-in-waiting, we must have our say…This one really angers me. It is appalling, it is atrocious to put a sitting politician in this high, exalted office,” she said.
She said the Opposition will have its say, but the Government will have its way on January 20 when Kangaloo is elected.
She said people fail to understand that the Opposition can “only talk” as she noted calls for the UNC to work with the Government on tackling crime.
The UNC, she said, put forward crime-fighting proposals seven years ago, which were ignored.
Persad-Bissessar said she will advise the Prime Minister that Kangaloo is not an acceptable President and she will share with him another option.
Mark said that Kangaloo, as acting President in 2021, presided over the proclamation of a Section of the Data Protection Act which gave the Government access to people’s personal information without their consent.
“If we put a puppet as the President of our country then all our existing independent institutions will become branches and party groups of the People’s National Movement,” he said.
Mark said President’s House at St Ann’s will become Balisier House, the PNM’s second office.