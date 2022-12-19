IN paying tribute to the late calypsonian Singing Francine (Francine Edwards), Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she played an important role in the development of parang, and earlier in her career, she was a strong voice for women. Edwards died in New York on Friday, at the age of 79, as a result of heart failure.
In a news release over the weekend, Persad-Bissessar said she was saddened to learn of the singer’s passing as Singing Francine was well known for Christmas songs such as “Hooray, Hurrah,” “Parang Parang,” “I Love Christmas,” “Christmas is Love,” “Caribbean Christmas,” and “Ay Ay Maria” which continue to bring joy to people everywhere.
She said Singing Francine was born in Barbados but moved to T&T when she was young.
“As we mourn the loss of this great talent, we must also celebrate her legacy. She played an important role in the development of parang, and earlier in her career, she was a strong voice for women, singing calypsoes on issues such as domestic violence, which is explored in her 1978 song “Run Away,” as well as other social issues,’’ the opposition leader outlined.
She noted that Francine was back-to-back winner of the Calypso Queen competition in 1972 and 1973, and returned to glory, winning again in 1981 and 1983.
Her passing came as a shock
Speaking to the Express via phone on Friday, Edwards’ manager and friend of over 23 years Cherril “Pauline” Caraballo said, “Edwards was in great health until two years ago when she suffered a massive heart attack.”
She had since undergone successful open-heart surgery and had been doing very well.
Singing Francine was even strong enough to go under the knife again as recently as last Monday, this time for cataracts.
As such, Edwards’ passing came as a shock to her manager and those closest to the singer.
Edwards leaves behind her daughter Shirley, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren all living in her home country of Barbados.
Also sending tributes was the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO), which said Singing Francine was one of the most successful calypsonians in Trinidad and Tobago, winning the National Calypso Queen competition in 1972, 1973, 1981, and 1983.
“Over the years, Singing Francine has released a number of Christmas hits, earning her the reputation as one of the best parranderos in Trinidad,” the organisation indicated.
According to TUCO, when asked how she began singing calypso, Edwards responded, “I never became involved in the calypso art form. I was born into the calypso art form.”
Singing Francine was also a cast member of the Kaiso Karavan tent.