She was brave and no-nonsense

A devoted and hard-working mother, a talented singer and music lover, a strong-minded, no-nonsense and brave woman.

These words were used to eulogise slain San Fernando mother Salina Mohammed at her funeral service yesterday.

The funeral service was held at her home at Palmiste Bend, Coconut Drive, Green Acres, just metres away from where she was shot dead in her car on February 2.

Homicide detectives have not established a motive for the killing, and no one has since been arrested.

For her funeral, Mohammed’s body was dressed in a red and gold sari, with gold jewelry, and the casket was adorned with red and yellow roses, carnations and garlands of other flowers placed by her grieving mother, Sita Mohammed, Mohammed’s husband Navin Ramgoolan, her siblings and children as they performed aarti (Hindu prayer service ritual) and bade their farewell.

Her daughter, Shania, 16, delivered the eulogy on behalf of the family, and spoke of how much she loved and admired her mother, missed her singing. She said her mother had taught her and her brother to dream big and achieve excellence.

“Mummy was hard-working and sacrificed a lot to get where she was and everything she had. She was never the type to take handouts from anyone. She was stubborn, hard-headed and a perfectionist just like me. She was also strong-spirited and strong-minded. If she set her mind on something it had to (be) that way. For those who knew her well enough knew she was never the type to hold her tongue. She was never afraid to speak her mind and call others out and was a no-nonsense person. She had thick skin and did not care if you did not like her. She was ready for whatever come our way and raised me to be the same–accept, understand, adapt and move on. She always was quick on feet and knew what to do in every situation whether she was confident or not. Most importantly she was brave,” said the daughter.

Good family times

Shania said she would miss their family times together, such as the bantering between her parents when she wanted him to fix things around the house.

“They were both truly a comedic sight going back and forth. I would sincerely miss our family time together. We had some good times that would forever be in my memory,” she said.

The daughter added she acquired a love for music from her mother, who loved singing.

“Most importantly I miss her sweet voice. Our family would know that she was always singing whether she was cooking or in the shower, everywhere she would sing. So, too, I have developed that love for music. I would give anything to hear her sing again. I admired her voice so much. She truly had a talent,” she said.

Shania said her mother was an ambitious woman, and had high expectations and aspirations, and taught for (her) brother and herself to be strong-willed, disciplined and industrious students. She said her mother ensured they were always on top of their school work, and constantly supported and assisted them, even if the assignments took all night.

“She made sure that our future was her number one priority, and she fulfilled all her duties as a mother. She spared no expense, sacrifice or run-around to make sure that we had everything for school and that everything was done on time, even if she had to stay awake all night. I will surely miss everything about her, from her cooking to her yelling, even the licks”,” said Shania.

“We know that Mummy knows how much we truly love appreciate and we are thankful for each and everything she did for us and will continue to do for us in spirit. She will be missed dearly”, said the daughter.

Untimely loss

Officiating pundit Vishnu Maraj called on mourners to continue to support and rally around the family as they continue to grieve and try to cope with the untimely loss of their loved one, whom he described as a positive and strong woman.

“I pray with the family for all her wishes now which she had for her children to become a reality for them to grow and be successful. And for Nari (husband) to be able to stand here in her absence and do the best as a single parent from this day,” said Pundit Maraj.

Following the funeral service, Mohammed’s mother, relatives and friends wept as the casket was placed in the hearse to be taken to the Shore of Peace, Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche, for cremation.

