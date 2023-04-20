KERNELLA SAUNDERS, a quiet, 35-year-old woman who balanced her life between work, home and the church, walked out of her bedroom around 9 o’clock on Tuesday night and was struck by an assault rifle bullet meant for someone else.
Police said the 5.56-calibre bullet was fired from a relatively short distance, but its effective killing range is over 3,000 feet.
It all began when around 9.15 p.m., a woman identified only as “Lashe”, from Fyzabad, and her boyfriend were sitting, liming near a mini-mart at the corner of Trainline Road and Pope Avenue, Malabar, when a car stopped near them.
One man got out, raised an assault rifle at the couple and opened fire.
The man immediately ran off and his girlfriend was shot once in the stomach.
As the man ran north, the gunman ran after him, firing wildly.
Police said the man was not struck but, as the gunman fired, bullets began striking people’s houses, including the house where Saunders lived.
No one was struck in the first house shot at by the gunman.
At Saunders’ house, her sister, Michelle Saunders-Callender, was at the back, doing laundry, when all hell broke loose.
She described what happened: “My sister just came from Larry Gomes (Stadium) and she was just coming out of her bedroom.
“She was going to the kitchen to get a special meal she prepared for herself, and she was going to get it and that’s when she get the bullet in her neck.”
The bullet first pierced the window. It did not shatter the glass, but made a hole. As the bullet continued its trajectory, it struck an aluminium-covered door. It created a hole there as well, and then it struck Saunders’ neck.
“I found her. I was outside washing when it happened,” said Saunders-Callender.
“That man just spray up bullets and I came in and met my sister on the ground. I saw my daughter and grand in the TV room and they were okay, and as I went to check her I see her lying on the ground.
“I was going to say ‘Cheeky’ (Saunders’ nickname), everything finish, you can get up now. But as I walk up to her, and I just see this pool of blood and I just start to bawl,” she said.
“When I saw her, something about her face, I knew that was it. I bawl so much I hardly have voice right now,” she added.
She said the gunshots sounded like automatic gunfire.
“Right now I ’fraid to even go in my sister’s room. I’m just seeing this big hole,” she said.
“It’s not safe right now. It’s very scary staying here right now, but this is our home. It was so frightening. It was a barrage of gunfire, that’s all I remember,” she said.
Saunders would have turned 36 on May 4.
Police said the intended target eventually ran back to the scene, where he found his girlfriend on the ground.
They said he got someone to take her to the Arima Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Loved Nollywood
Kernella Saunders was the last of six.
“She was very private. She wouldn’t talk much at all to anybody. If you ask anybody around the area, she wouldn’t even hardly tell anyone good morning,” said Saunders-Callender.
“We are a household where we go to work, go to church, and are home. That’s it. That’s our life. She was quiet—but when she liked you, she loved you. She would let you know things as it is. Very outspoken and would give everything you can ask for. She was giving. That was my sister.”
She said her sister loved Nollywood movies (movies from Nigeria and parts of sub-Saharan Africa).
“She give me the Nigerian twangs and would use it very fluently. All of us used to watch the Nollywood things and she would mimic the voices,” she said.
Asked what she would tell the authorities, she said: “I can’t even think of that, because it is all just so unfair. What would I tell them? But I think they know exactly what is going on, and they need to do something and they need to step up because it is the public who is suffering a lot, and it is too much. I don’t know what else to tell them.”
Asked if she would forgive those who killed her sister, she said: “Yes, I can forgive them, but they still have to pay for their crimes. I forgive them 100 per cent, but they still have to pay.”