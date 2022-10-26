HOURS after attending a National Gas Company (NGC) board meeting on Tuesday, at which he was elected chairman of the NGC’s Tenders Committee, former PNM senator Dr Lester Henry died, sitting on a chair in his porch.
His father, People’s National Movement (PNM) stalwart Ferdie Ferreira, said yesterday that Henry’s death was a shock to his family.
Ferreira said his son had stomach pain and had taken several tests, including an ECG last week (which showed no complications), and was due to have an endoscopy of the stomach tomorrow.
Henry, who had just turned 61 last week Thursday, was sitting in the porch when his daughter went to speak with him and found him unresponsive.
“By the time she called her mother and her mother called the ambulance, it was too late. Whenever it was, it was a massive knockout. He didn’t have a chance to call out to his wife,” Ferreira said.
“He was up and about, going to work and everything, but there was something underlying that the doctors did not pick up,” he said.
Professional brilliance
In a news release yesterday, the PNM said Henry, an economist by profession and a senior lecturer at The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine, taught modules in Monetary Theory and Policy; History of Economic Thought; and Monetary Issues in Economic Development.
The party said it was “this professional expertise and brilliance” that caught the attention of PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley, who appointed him as a senator for the PNM during the party’s term in opposition from 2010-2015.
“He was later reappointed as a Government Senator from 2015-2020.
“His contributions in the parliamentary debates were precise, informative and expert-driven,” the party said.
The PNM said Henry, who was born into a family rich in political activism, served on the PNM’s National Executive as the party’s treasurer from 2014-2018.
“A family man, Dr Lester Henry was the father of four children. He was also an extraordinary sibling and son.
“Almost every Sunday morning, he would be a fixture alongside his father, PNM Stalwart Mr Ferdie Ferreira, as they sat on benches in the cool of the trees along the Queen’s Park Savannah, reading newspapers and discussing national issues with each other, sometimes joined by others strolling the Savannah on those mornings,” the party’s release, signed by PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing, stated.
The PNM said it deeply commiserated with his father, his family, his friends, his professional colleagues and his students.
“Dr Henry’s passing is a significant loss to both the party and the country. We salute his contribution to national development in the spheres of education and politics, and we are grateful to his family for sharing him with us,” it stated.
Brilliant but humble
Henry’s former colleague in the Senate and on the PNM’s National Executive, general secretary Foster Cummings, MP, recalled, “Lester was a brilliant but humble man who was always willing to share his expertise with his peers.
“He was very passionate about the party and would very often call or message me to discuss his views on a range of matters. I truly appreciated his contributions.
“It was an honour and a privilege to serve alongside him in both the House of Parliament and Balisier House. May his soul Rest in Peace.”
Former PNM general secretary Ashton Ford said Henry became party treasurer after former mayor Raymond Tim Kee left.
He said Henry was a family man who, whenever required to travel abroad, would tell his friends to look out for his wife during his absence.
“He was also very close to Ferdie. But he never walked with Ferdie on his chest, telling people that he was his father and he never depended on him for political assistance,” Ford said.
He said Henry was a quiet, unassuming person and sometimes “you had to force him to talk. He didn’t get involved in controversial issues and made his recommendations quietly”.
Praised by colleagues
Henry had found himself in controversy when he made certain statements about former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran. In September 2017 Rambarran won a defamation case filed against Henry for remarks made while speaking as a guest on i95.5. Henry was ordered to pay $550,000 in damages.
Former UNC senator Dr Devant Maharaj said yesterday Henry was not a “flamboyant, mark-bussing politician” but his contribution was “well thought out, well reasoned and delivered with a quiet and measured passion...While we were on opposing political sides, outside of the Senate Chamber, in the tearoom, Lester was an affable person and did not hesitate to have cordial conversations with those, who a few minutes before, he was in verbal conflict with.
“Lester was one of those politicians..that had the rare ability to separate the politics from the person,” Maharaj said.
Former UNC senator and minister Kevin Ramnarine yesterday remembered Henry for his very sound contributions on matters of the economy.
“Despite being on opposite sides, we had a good relationship....I extend condolences to his family, including Ferdie. May he rest in peace,” Ramnarine said.
Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture Avinash Singh described Henry as “a gentleman, very calm, soft-spoken, respectful and brilliant,” while former senator Michael Coppin said Henry was always willing to share his wealth of knowledge with young people and young professionals.
Former minister Darryl Smith said Henry was a “great father, husband, son, teacher, brother and friend.
Fly high, Dr Lester Henry,” Smith said.