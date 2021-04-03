Shooting suspects 'rushed' to hospital? Footage tells another story

Police officers attached to the Northern Division watched an alleged male suspect whom they had shot bleed to death on the road for 23 minutes instead of taking him to hospital.
The officers claimed they had rushed the man to hospital, which was documented in the station diary.
Another alleged suspect, whom the officers had pulled from their crashed vehicle, was dragged, placed on the road and physically assaulted by five officers.
After they prodded the motionless body of the first suspect who had been shot and was bleeding on the roadway, the officers placed him in the trunk of a marked police vehicle and took him to the Arima Health Facility.
The police version released to the media and entered in the station diary was that around 4 a.m. on June 23, 2018, officers of the Northern Division Task Force were on patrol along Tumpuna Road, Arima, when they shot three men in a black car.
Police claimed they were shot at by the men, and they had to return fire. The vehicle crashed on the road, and the three men were said to have been removed from the car and rushed for medical treatment.
One man died of his injuries.
Contradicting footage
CCTV footage viewed by the Sunday Express of the incident, however, shows only two men in the vehicle and strongly contradicts the police’s version.
The footage shows around 4.25 a.m., an overturned vehicle skids to a stop in the middle of the road. A man in a white T-shirt and jeans crawls out of the vehicle using both his hands and starts running.
He is shot and falls to the ground.
A party of officers surrounds the crashed car, indicating to one another that someone is trapped inside.
Other officers soon arrive and tilt the crashed vehicle to an upright position.
They then drag another man out and place him on the road.
He is surrounded by five officers.
One of the officers is seen stomping his shoe on the suspect’s face, while another officer is seen kicking him about the body. Several other officers soon join in and start kicking, stomping and cuffing the man.
At one point, an officer places his knee on the neck of the alleged suspect while another places his foot on the man’s back. The first suspect lies on the ground, bleeding and barely moving.
One officer stands nearby watching him.
Officers start searching the crashed vehicle, pulling items from inside and dropping them on the road.
The shot man struggles to push himself to an upright position, but collapses.
He is watched by officers who make no attempt to assist him.
Two marked police jeeps are parked on the scene, one of which carries the licence plate PCK 9251.
A closer image of the video shows the shot man still moving while the other lies on the ground on his stomach.
Officers move away from the camera view and are seen huddled and speaking.
Another marked police vehicle, carrying the plate PDE 3149, pulls up while officers place both suspects-one dead-in the trunk of the vehicle and drive off.
Cops had two options
Questioned yesterday on the procedure which ought to have been adopted by the officers, a senior officer stationed in the Northern Division said, “If there was a shootout and the suspects were injured, the officers present had one of two options.
“Depending on the severity of the wounds, EHS should have been called, while in the meantime officers could have used QuikClot, which is available to all operations units including the Inter Agency Task Force, Guard and Emergency Branch and E99.”
QuikClot, according to its website, advises that when life-threatening bleeding occurs, it’s all about cheating time.
It boasts that “its proprietary haemostasis technology consists of a non-woven material impregnated with kaolin an inorganic mineral that activates Factor XII1 which in turn accelerates the body’s natural clotting ability...this bleeding control solution creates a robust clot to control bleeding fast, until medical support arrives.”
The senior officer said another option called for the officers to “immediately transport the injured to the nearest health facility, where medical aid can be administered”.